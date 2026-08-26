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WKN: A3DNLJ | ISIN: SE0018040677 | Ticker-Symbol: 02H0
Tradegate
26.08.26 | 16:26
3,637 Euro
+2,60 % +0,092
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6503,65716:55
3,6493,65516:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 15:45 Uhr
54 Leser
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Hexatronic Group AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

The following main resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic" or the "Company") held today on 26 August 2026 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Adoption of a long-term performance-based share savings programme

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term share savings programme for the group's management team and other key employees (LTIP 2026). The EGM further resolved on a directed issue of not more than 924,800 convertible shares of series C, as a result of which the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 9,248, authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchases of all issued redeemable and convertible shares of series C and approval of transfer of own ordinary shares to participants. Outstanding rights to shares under previous long-term incentive programmes and LTIP 2026 amount to approximately 2.18 per cent of the Company's total number of outstanding shares upon full exercise.

For more information, please contact:
Patrik Johannesson, Head of Investor Relations
patrik.johannesson@hexatronic.com
+46 73-033 25 18

About Us
Connectivity creates opportunity. Hexatronic delivers future-ready fiber solutions for critical infrastructure, from telecom networks to rugged environments and data centers. Our systems are built to last, designed to scale, and supported by expert training and field services. In close collaboration with our customers, we shape solutions that strengthen communities and drive innovation in a connected world.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.