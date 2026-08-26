Hexatronic Group AB: Bulletin from Extraordinary General Meeting in Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

The following main resolutions were passed at the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM") of Hexatronic Group AB (publ) ("Hexatronic" or the "Company") held today on 26 August 2026 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Adoption of a long-term performance-based share savings programme

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to adopt a long-term share savings programme for the group's management team and other key employees (LTIP 2026). The EGM further resolved on a directed issue of not more than 924,800 convertible shares of series C, as a result of which the share capital may increase by a maximum of SEK 9,248, authorisation for the Board of Directors to resolve on repurchases of all issued redeemable and convertible shares of series C and approval of transfer of own ordinary shares to participants. Outstanding rights to shares under previous long-term incentive programmes and LTIP 2026 amount to approximately 2.18 per cent of the Company's total number of outstanding shares upon full exercise.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Johannesson, Head of Investor Relations

patrik.johannesson@hexatronic.com

+46 73-033 25 18

About Us

Connectivity creates opportunity. Hexatronic delivers future-ready fiber solutions for critical infrastructure, from telecom networks to rugged environments and data centers. Our systems are built to last, designed to scale, and supported by expert training and field services. In close collaboration with our customers, we shape solutions that strengthen communities and drive innovation in a connected world.