Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic announces changes to Executive Management Team

Hexatronic Group announces that Pernilla Lindén, currently Group CFO, will transition to the newly created role of President Fiber Solutions as of November 1, 2026. An external search for a new Group CFO will begin shortly and Pernilla Lindén continues to hold the role until a successor is in place.

Pernilla Lindén joined Hexatronic as Group CFO in 2021 and previously held senior operations and finance positions with Mölnlycke Healthcare and Handicare Group. Over the past five years, she has been a crucial part of Hexatronic by elevating Hexatronic's reporting, IT and financial control capabilities. Pernilla Lindén was also instrumental in designing and implementing the successful performance improvement program in Fiber Solutions in 2025 and will now assume full responsibility for this business.

"I am delighted for Pernilla to take on this crucial role leading Hexatronic's largest Business Area. She brings strong leadership skills and a deep understanding of the business, both commercially and operationally. After significant efforts this business is now trending in the right direction and Pernilla is the right person to take it to the next level" says Rikard Fröberg, President & CEO of Hexatronic.

The new President Fiber Solutions role reflects Hexatronic's transition to three distinct Business Areas, each led by a President represented on the global Executive Management Team. Jakob Skov will continue to lead the Harsh Environment Business Area as President and Oscar Wärme is Acting President of the Data Center Business Area where a formal search for a permanent leader is underway.

Magnus Angermund will remain Head of Fiber Solutions Europe and as a consequence of this change his role will not be part of the Executive Management Team after November 1, 2026.

Linn Lundsted, General Counsel, and Lise-Lott Schönbeck, CMO, will continue to serve as Executive Management Team members in their current roles.

For more information, please contact:

Patrik Johannesson, Head of Investor Relations

patrik.johannesson@hexatronic.com

+46 73-033 25 18

About Us

Connectivity creates opportunity. Hexatronic delivers future-ready fiber solutions for critical infrastructure, from telecom networks to rugged environments and data centers. Our systems are built to last, designed to scale, and supported by expert training and field services. In close collaboration with our customers, we shape solutions that strengthen communities and drive innovation in a connected world.