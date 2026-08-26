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WKN: A426UV | ISIN: US31573L2043 | Ticker-Symbol: SG00
NASDAQ
26.08.26 | 16:39
1,360 US-Dollar
-2,86 % -0,040
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FIBROBIOLOGICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIBROBIOLOGICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 14:30 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FibroBiologics, Inc.: FibroBiologics Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Trading Rules

HOUSTON, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FibroBiologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FBLG) ("FibroBiologics" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with 270+ patents issued and pending with a focus on the development of therapeutics and potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblasts and fibroblast-derived materials, today announced that it received confirmation from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") on August 25, 2026, informing the Company that it has regained compliance with the bid price requirement in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

The Company is now in compliance with all Nasdaq listing standards, and its common shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "FBLG."

For more information, please visit FibroBiologics' website, email FibroBiologics at [email protected] or follow FibroBiologics on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook or X.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information concerning the continued listing and trading of the Company's shares of common stock on Nasdaq. These forward-looking statements are based on FibroBiologics' management's current expectations, estimates, projections and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside FibroBiologics' management's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including those set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in FibroBiologics' annual, quarterly and current reports (i.e., Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K) as filed or furnished with the SEC and any subsequent public filings. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. These risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors include, but are not limited to: (a) risks related to FibroBiologics' liquidity and its ability to maintain capital resources sufficient to conduct its business; (b) expectations regarding the initiation, progress and expected results of FibroBiologics' R&D efforts and preclinical studies; (c) the unpredictable relationship between R&D and preclinical results and clinical study results; (d) the ability of FibroBiologics to successfully prosecute its patent applications, (e) FibroBiologics' ability to manufacture its product candidates; and (f) FibroBiologics' ability to conduct clinical trials. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and FibroBiologics assumes no obligation and, except as required by law, does not intend to update, or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. FibroBiologics gives no assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

General Inquiries:
[email protected]

Investor Relations:
Nic Johnson
Russo Partners
(212) 845-4242
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Liz Phillips
Russo Partners
(347) 956-7697
[email protected]

SOURCE FibroBiologics, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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