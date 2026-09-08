RedChip Companies, Inc.: Join FibroBiologics' Live Investor Webinar: Advancing a Fibroblast-Based Cell Therapy Platform Across Multiple High-Value Indications

Learn how FibroBiologics is developing an off-the-shelf therapeutic platform designed to harness the regenerative and immune-modulating properties of fibroblasts

Management to discuss the ongoing Phase 1/2 diabetic foot ulcer trial, upcoming clinical catalysts, broader pipeline opportunities, and an intellectual property portfolio of approximately 270 issued and pending patents

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / RedChip Companies will host an investor webinar on Tuesday, September 22, 2026, at 4:15 p.m. ET with FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG).

The exclusive event will feature Pete O'Heeron, CEO, and Jason Davis, CFO, who will provide an overview of FibroBiologics' strategy to develop off-the-shelf fibroblast-based cell therapies for chronic diseases and regenerative medicine. The Company is advancing a platform designed to harness the regenerative and immune-modulating properties of fibroblasts across multiple indications, including chronic wound care, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, degenerative disc disease, and thymus regeneration.

Management will highlight CYWC628, FibroBiologics' lead program, now in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for diabetic foot ulcers. The study is expected to enroll up to 120 patients and evaluate two doses of CYWC628 plus standard wound care against standard care alone. With patient dosing underway and data expected in 2026, the trial represents an important test of whether FibroBiologics can translate its fibroblast platform into a practical human therapy.

The webinar will also cover the Company's broader pipeline. CYPS317 is being developed for psoriasis, with an IND under FDA review and a 12-week clinical study expected following clearance. FibroBiologics is also advancing CYMS101 for multiple sclerosis and CybroCell for degenerative disc disease, extending the platform across immune-mediated and regenerative applications.

Management will discuss how clinical progress in an initial indication could strengthen the case for the broader platform. FibroBiologics also reports approximately 270 issued and pending patents covering fibroblast therapeutics, manufacturing processes, delivery technologies, and other platform applications, providing intellectual property support as the Company advances multiple development programs.

A live question and answer session will follow the presentation.

To register for the free webinar, please visit: https://www.redchip.com/webinar/FBLG/85780019692

Questions can be pre-submitted to FBLG@redchip.com or online during the live event.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration. For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding FibroBiologics, Inc. ("FibroBiologics") and its business, operations, clinical programs, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review FibroBiologics' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the Company and the risks associated with an investment in its securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to FibroBiologics and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding FibroBiologics contained in this release has been derived from information provided by FibroBiologics or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-407-644-4256 | 1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

FBLG@redchip.com

SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/join-fibrobiologics-live-investor-webinar-advancing-a-fibroblast-1218016