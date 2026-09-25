RedChip Companies, Inc.: Nova Minerals and FibroBiologics Interviews to Air Nationally on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on CNBC and Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2026 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Nova Minerals Corp (NYSE American:NVA)(ASX:NVA) and FibroBiologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBLG) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored television program airing on Bloomberg TV this Saturday, September 26, at 7:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), and on CNBC this Sunday, September 27, at 11:00 a.m. ET. Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the United States, and CNBC is available in approximately 90 million U.S. households.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

NVA: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/nva_access

FBLG: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/fblg_access

Nova Minerals: Advancing U.S. Antimony Production Alongside a Multi-Million-Ounce Gold Project

Christopher Gerteisen, Executive Director and CEO of Nova Minerals, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's progress toward establishing a domestic antimony supply chain at its Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project in Alaska. Backed by a $43.4 million U.S. Department of War award, Nova is advancing an integrated operation spanning mining, processing and refining, with first production of military-grade antimony trisulfide targeted for 2027. Pilot-plant engineering and design are complete and more than 50 tons of stibnite-rich material has been collected for initial pilot-plant feed.

Gerteisen also discusses the strategic importance of developing a secure, traceable U.S. source of antimony, a critical mineral used across defense and industrial applications. The initial $43.4 million award fully funds Nova's current antimony development program, while the Company sees potential to expand into additional refined antimony products as the project advances. With antimony development funded separately, Nova is able to advance its gold program in parallel, providing two distinct development pathways within the same Alaskan project.

Beyond antimony, Estelle hosts a 5.2-million-ounce pit-constrained gold resource across Korbel and RPM, along with more than 20 gold and antimony prospects across a 35-kilometer mineralized trend. Nova is conducting drilling and technical studies at RPM to support resource expansion, higher-confidence resource conversion and advancement toward feasibility, while its broader 2026 exploration program includes drilling at RPM, Stibium and Styx. Gerteisen explains how the combination of near-term antimony development, a large established gold resource and district-scale exploration gives Nova multiple potential catalysts as it works to advance Estelle.

FibroBiologics: Advancing a Fibroblast-Based Platform Across Regenerative Medicine and Immune Modulation

Pete O'Heeron, Founder, Chairman and CEO of FibroBiologics, joins the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show to discuss the Company's fibroblast-based cell therapy platform and its potential applications across regenerative medicine and immune-mediated diseases. Rather than focusing on a single therapeutic candidate, FibroBiologics is developing an off-the-shelf platform designed to harness the regenerative and immune-modulating properties of fibroblasts across a pipeline that includes chronic wound care, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, degenerative disc disease, oncology and thymus regeneration.

O'Heeron highlights the Company's ongoing Phase 1/2 diabetic foot ulcer study as an important opportunity to clinically validate the broader platform. Management expects data from the study this year, while additional programs provide multiple potential development catalysts. The Company's psoriasis IND is under FDA review, with management expecting a 12-week clinical study following clearance, and preclinical programs in multiple sclerosis, degenerative disc disease, thymus regeneration and oncology provide additional avenues for development.

The interview also explores FibroBiologics' thymus regeneration program, which is investigating bioengineered thymus organoids as a potential approach to restoring immune function affected by age-related decline, as well as the Company's broader intellectual property strategy. FibroBiologics believes that clinical validation in an initial indication could strengthen confidence in the applicability of its fibroblast platform across additional diseases. Supported by intellectual property covering therapeutic applications and manufacturing technologies, the Company is pursuing a platform strategy designed to generate multiple development opportunities from a single cell-therapy modality.

NVA and FBLG are clients of RedChip Companies. Please read our full disclosure at https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures.

About Nova Minerals Corp.

Nova Minerals Corp is advancing one of the world's largest undeveloped gold deposits into production and securing a U.S. domestic supply of the critical mineral antimony. The Company is focused on the exploration and development of the Estelle Gold and Critical Minerals Project, located in Alaska, a tier-one mining jurisdiction.

Estelle hosts two defined multi-million-ounce gold resources, and more than 20 prospects distributed along a 35-kilometre mineralized trend, in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt, a province which hosts a >220 million ounce (Moz) documented gold endowment and some of the world's largest gold mines and discoveries including, Kinross Gold Corporation's Fort Knox Gold Mine. In parallel, Nova is advancing its critical minerals strategy, fully-funded by a US$43.4 million U.S. Department of War award to develop a domestic antimony supply chain, targeted for production in 2027.

Further discussion and analysis of the Estelle Project is available through the interactive Vrify 3D animations, presentations, and videos, all available on the Company's website www.novamineralscorp.com.

About FibroBiologics

Based in Houston, FibroBiologics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of treatments and seeking potential cures for chronic diseases using fibroblast cells and fibroblast-derived materials. FibroBiologics holds 270+ US and internationally issued patents/patents pending across various clinical pathways, including wound healing, multiple sclerosis, disc degeneration, psoriasis, orthopedics, human longevity, and cancer. FibroBiologics represents the next generation of medical advancement in cell therapy and tissue regeneration.

For more information, visit www.FibroBiologics.com.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. Founded in 1992 as a small-cap research firm, RedChip gained early recognition for initiating coverage on emerging blue chip companies such as Apple, Starbucks, Daktronics, Winnebago, and Nike. Over the past 34 years, RedChip has evolved into a full-service investor relations and media firm, delivering concrete, measurable results for its clients, which have included U.S. Steel, Perfumania, Cidara Therapeutics, and Celsius Holdings, among others. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US and CNBC; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

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Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. Certain statements regarding Nova Minerals Corp. ("Nova Minerals"), FibroBiologics, Inc. ("FibroBiologics"), and their respective businesses, operations, plans and prospects may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Investors should review Nova Minerals' and FibroBiologics' respective filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information regarding the companies and the risks associated with an investment in their securities.

RedChip Companies, Inc. provides investor relations and media services to Nova Minerals and FibroBiologics and receives compensation for those services. Visit https://www.redchip.com/legal/disclosures for details. The information regarding Nova Minerals and FibroBiologics contained in this release has been derived from information provided by the respective companies or from publicly available sources. RedChip does not independently verify all such information and makes no representation or warranty as to its accuracy or completeness. Nothing contained herein should be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any security.

Contact:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

info@redchip.com

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SOURCE: RedChip Companies, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/nova-minerals-and-fibrobiologics-interviews-to-air-nationally-on-1227110