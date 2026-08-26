New integration brings pricing intelligence directly into the ServiceNow AI Platform, helping sales teams improve win rates, protect margins and accelerate profitable growth

Pricefx, a global leader in pricing intelligence for B2B enterprises, today announced an integration with ServiceNow, the AI control tower for business reinvention, that brings AI-powered deal optimization directly into the ServiceNow AI Platform. This integration combines Pricefx's pricing intelligence with ServiceNow's sales workflows, giving account teams real-time negotiation guidance, win-rate insights, intelligent product recommendations and AI-powered sales agents throughout the quoting process.

As a ServiceNow Build Partner, the new Pricefx Deal Optimization App enables sales organizations to make smarter pricing decisions without leaving their existing workflows, helping improve win rates, protect margins and increase deal size. It is available now through the ServiceNow Store.

"Today's revenue teams need more than pricing data; they need pricing intelligence embedded directly into the systems where deals happen," said Ronak Sheth, CEO of Pricefx. "By integrating Pricefx into the ServiceNow AI Platform, we're helping organizations turn every customer interaction into an opportunity to improve profitability while empowering sellers to make faster, more confident decisions."

Unlike traditional pricing tools that operate outside daily sales workflows, the Pricefx Deal Optimization App analyzes historical pricing and deal performance to provide sellers with:

AI-powered negotiation guidance with recommended floor, target and stretch prices

Win-rate optimization based on historical deal performance

Product recommendations that increase cross-sell and upsell opportunities

Intelligent agents that identify margin risks and recommend next-best actions

Enterprise pricing governance embedded directly into ServiceNow workflows

The solution is designed for manufacturers, distributors and other complex B2B organizations looking to improve commercial execution while maintaining pricing consistency across sales teams. By embedding pricing intelligence into ServiceNow, organizations can reduce unnecessary discounting, standardize negotiations, improve forecast accuracy and connect frontline selling with enterprise pricing strategy.

"Customers see the greatest impact when a shared vision meets complementary strengths. With Pricefx, we are extending the power of the ServiceNow AI Platform into one of the highest-stakes moments in the customer relationship: the deal itself," said Alix Douglas, group vice president, global technology partnerships at ServiceNow. "Pricefx's Deal Optimization App puts pricing intelligence directly into sellers' hands within their existing workflow, so they can negotiate with confidence, protect margin and move deals forward faster."

B2B organizations can make faster, more profitable selling decisions by delivering AI-guided negotiation recommendations and product suggestions directly within ServiceNow. Customers can accelerate quote turnaround, strengthen pricing governance, improve commercial agility and may achieve margin improvements of up to 10% through AI-powered pricing optimization.

The ServiceNow Partner Program rewards partners for their broad expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and deliver transformative outcomes for joint customers across the enterprise. As a Build partner, Pricefx develops and distributes applications on the ServiceNow AI Platform, including tailored configurations and seamless integrations to enhance platform capabilities.

The announcement builds on Pricefx's continued momentum and investment in AI-powered pricing innovation. Earlier this year, Pricefx was named a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for B2B Pricing and Rebates Optimization Software, recognizing the company's Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

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About Pricefx

Pricefx is the global leader in AI-powered B2B price optimization and management for enterprise manufacturers and distributors. The Pricefx Enterprise Pricing Intelligence Platform brings together connected pricing Agents, AI-driven price and deal optimization, and core capabilities including price setting, quoting, rebates, agreements, and sales guidance to enable organizations to turn pricing into a strategic growth lever. Embedded within leading enterprise ecosystems such as SAP and Salesforce, Pricefx integrates pricing intelligence directly into systems teams use every day, helping to align pricing strategy with deal execution at scale. Since pioneering cloud-native pricing more than a decade ago, Pricefx has delivered the industry's fastest time to value, with customers typically activating in under six months and achieving an average first-year ROI of 15X. Learn more at www.pricefx.com.

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