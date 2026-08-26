HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China State Construction International Holdings Limited ('China State Construction International' or the 'Group', stock code: 03311) has consistently pursued a differentiated competitive strategy powered by technology. By positioning cutting-edge technologies such as AI as core differentiators that set it apart from industry peers, the Group continues to increase investment in two frontier technology areas: Modular Integrated Construction ('MiC') and Building Integrated Photovoltaics ('BIPV'). Through technological innovation, the Group is driving its own development and the wider industry's transformation towards green, industrialised, intelligent and internationalised growth, while building new momentum for long-term development.MiC Smart Construction: AI-Driven End-to-End Process Upgrades and Steady Expansion into Overseas MarketsIn the field of MiC, leveraging the intelligent construction-MiC 'assembly and integration' technology independently developed by its subsidiary China State Construction Hailong, the Group has adopted the C-SMART Smart Construction Platform to deeply integrate AI into its production processes. Among its innovations, the HyPA intelligent hoisting robot, jointly developed by China State Construction Hailong, The University of Hong Kong and The Hong Kong Polytechnic University, represents an industry-leading technology. Data from multiple projects show that MiC technology can shorten construction periods by 50% to 75%, reduce construction waste by 70% to 80%, and lower the factory defect rate of modules by approximately 80%, demonstrating that the Group's AI-driven construction efficiency significantly outperforms traditional models.The C-SMART platform is also continuing to expand a range of specialised AI applications, forming a multi-scenario technology matrix. Its AI fire inspection and acceptance system improves inspection efficiency by 30%; the Zhitu Ronglian drawing comparison system increases drawing analysis efficiency by 64%; Skeye has been applied in more than 10 projects in Hong Kong for inspections of high-risk operations; and AI fa'ade inspection has compressed the inspection cycle for a 20-storey building from 12-15 days to just four hours, with an accuracy rate exceeding 95%.The Group's MiC smart construction technology has also successfully expanded into overseas markets, progressing steadily with a light-asset, low-risk internationalisation model based on 'intellectual achievements' and 'standardised products'. The Group has obtained in-principle pre-approval from Dubai Municipality for MiC, becoming the first Chinese enterprise to receive such qualification in the Dubai market. This reflects the international recognition of its MiC technologies and standards, and lays a foundation for future large-scale overseas expansion.BIPV Building Integration Photovoltaics: AI Breaks Through the Limits of Traditional ConstructionWith AI-enabled BIM modelling, intelligent annotation and CNC processing, the Group's subsidiary Far East Fa'ade successfully undertook the Shenzhen OPPO Building, the world's most challenging hyperboloid fa'ade project. The fa'ade comprises 20,280 unique glass panels, with the largest hyperboloid unit covering an area of 56 square metres and weighing 16.5 tonnes. The Group controlled the precision of irregular components to within three millimetres, a level of accuracy rarely seen in the industry. On the construction side, AI monitoring and collision detection early-warning systems, together with the 'Digital Far East' platform, enabled full-process visualised management, fully demonstrating the Group's distinctive capability to use AI technology to overcome the limitations of traditional curtain wall construction.In addition, Far East Green Energy independently developed the Light series of building photovoltaic panels, which have been applied at Shenzhen Qianhai Snow World, the world's largest indoor ski resort. The panels cover an area of 35,000 square metres, generate more than 6.3 million kWh of electricity annually, and reduce carbon emissions by 5,200 tonnes per year, equivalent to planting 270,000 trees. The products are designed to withstand Category 17 typhoons. Looking ahead, Far East Light building photovoltaic panels will be integrated with the self-developed Volta.AI Smart Energy Cloud Platform to build an integrated smart energy system covering photovoltaics, energy storage and charging, forming a dual moat of 'technology + AI' for the Group in the BIPV sector.AI has become a core competitive strength that differentiates China State Construction International from its peers and spans the entire construction life cycle. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to increase investment in technology and deepen the breadth and depth of AI applications. By leveraging its differentiated innovation advantages, the Group aims to build a safer, more efficient and more sustainable smart construction ecosystem, creating long-term value for shareholders and the industry.Source: China State Construction International Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.