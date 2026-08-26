HONG KONG, Aug 26, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - China State Construction International Holdings Limited ('China State Construction International' or the 'Group', stock code: 03311), a pioneer in construction industrialisation, has continued to deepen its deployment of technologies including Modular Integrated Construction ('MiC'), Multi-trade Integrated Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing ('MiMEP') and Building-integrated Photovoltaics ('BIPV'). As governments in different markets accelerate the development of green buildings, ultra-low energy buildings and new construction industrialisation, demand for efficient and low-carbon construction solutions continues to grow. These businesses have become an important pillar supporting the Group's transformation towards smart construction.Policy Support and Market Demand Drive Green ConstructionThe construction industry is facing multiple requirements to improve energy efficiency, reduce carbon emissions and minimise construction waste. The Chinese Mainland's 15th Five-Year Plan promotes coordinated progress in carbon reduction, pollution control, green expansion and economic growth, and proposes the wider adoption of green and low-carbon construction methods, as well as the scaled development of ultra-low-energy buildings and prefabricated buildings. Relevant action plans for the construction sector also encourage the advancement of building-integrated photovoltaics, greater use of renewable energy and stronger efforts to enhance building energy conservation and carbon reduction. Hong Kong's Climate Action Plan 2050 promotes energy-saving green buildings and waste reduction, with the target of achieving carbon neutrality before 2050 while progressively reducing building energy consumption and reliance on landfills.The Group's subsidiary, China State Construction Hailong, has continued to promote the scaled application of MiC technology. Data show that carbon emissions during the construction phase of concrete MiC and steel-structure MiC can be reduced by 66.78% and 49.61%, respectively. Compared with traditional construction methods, construction waste can be reduced by more than 75%, material wastage by more than 25%, site electricity consumption by 60% and water consumption by 66%. Over the past five years, the Group has supplied more than 129,155 MiC modules across 116 projects, fully demonstrating the replicability of its technological achievements and its capability for large-scale implementation.Benchmark Projects Demonstrate Technological AdvantagesIn Hong Kong, the Chinese Medicine Hospital of Hong Kong and the Government Chinese Medicines Testing Institute project is the city's first permanent hospital to adopt MiC and MiMEP. The Group designed and produced more than 7,000 MiMEP prefabricated modules for the project, compressing the mechanical, electrical and plumbing construction cycle from the traditional two to three years to within six months, shortening the construction period by more than 75%. Compared with conventional construction methods, the project reduced carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,596 tonnes, representing a carbon reduction of 43%.In addition, the IL9088 New Central Harbourfront Development Project applies approximately 2,500 MiMEP modules. Through standardised and interchangeable design, the project enhances construction efficiency for a high-end commercial complex and provides flexibility for future tenant changes and spatial reconfiguration, thereby reducing repeated construction works and renovation waste.In Shenzhen, the Huazhang New Affordable Housing Project, a development in which the Group participated, successfully passed the 2025 ultra-low-energy building review and became the only residential development among Shenzhen's first batch of pilot projects. The project comprises five residential towers and 6,028 concrete modules, integrating standardised, industrialised, digitalised, intelligent and green solutions. It was completed and delivered within 365 days, providing 2,740 units of government-subsidised rental housing.In Guangzhou, the Dachong Resettlement Housing Project in Nansha District became China's first modular building project to receive a 6% floor area ratio incentive in 2025, reflecting the effective integration of the Group's MiC technology with local policies and public housing needs.ESG Performance Continues to Receive Market RecognitionWith the practical application of low-carbon technologies and quantifiable results, the Group's MSCI ESG rating was upgraded from BBB to A, representing a three-notch improvement within two years. The Group has also been selected as a constituent of the FTSE4Good Index Series for 10 consecutive years and included in S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook (China Edition) for four consecutive years, reflecting the capital markets' recognition of the Group's green transformation strategy and long-term sustainable development capabilities.China State Construction International will continue to leverage its integrated 'Technology + Investment + Construction + Asset Operation' strategy, and capitalise on its technological strengths in MiC, MiMEP and BIPV. The Group will further expand the large-scale application of green construction solutions and explore green finance and green asset operation models, creating long-term value for shareholders, investors and society with both environmental benefits and financial returns.Source: China State Construction International Holdings LimitedCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.