Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2026: Progressing with Focus2030 and Full Year 2026 Guidance maintained

Company Announcement No. 9, 26 August 2026

Interim Report 1 January - 30 June 2026: Progressing with Focus2030 and Full Year 2026 Guidance maintained

Niels Frederiksen, Chief Executive Officer: "We are making solid progress with Focus2030 although we are still in the early phase of the five-year strategy period. Our core tobacco categories are stabilising with handmade cigars delivering good growth, we are expanding our nicotine pouch business and following the recently announced agreement to divest two fine-cut tobacco brands we expect to have restored our strategic and financial flexibility by the end of the year. These are important achievements in our ambition to build a stronger Scandinavian Tobacco Group and deliver tangible value for our shareholders."

Net sales stabilising in the first half of the year

Reported net sales of DKK 4.2 billion with 3% negative impact from exchange rate changes

Net sales growth at constant currencies of -0.3% (Q2 2026: -0.1%)

Handmade cigars deliver organic net sales growth of 6% (Q2 2026: 5%)

XQS is expanding into menthol and new markets while continuing to strengthen its market positions

Machine-rolled Cigars & Smoking Tobacco delivered negative organic net sales of 4% (Q2 2026: -4%)

Resilient profit margins

EBITDA margin before special items was 19.9% (H1 2025: 18.8%) with positive impact from duty refunds

EBIT margin before special items at 13.8% (H1 2025: 13.7%) negatively impacted from change in amortization of trademarks

Cash flow improvement versus last year

Free cash flow before acquisitions was DKK 422 million (H1 2025: DKK 275 million). The delayed receivables from the end of last year have been recovered

The cash flow development compared with last year primarily reflects improved contributions from the operating activities including changes in the working capital

Agreement to divest fine-cut tobacco brands BREAK and Moro signed in July

Transaction value at DKK 1.3 billion with the post tax value at about DKK 1.0 billion

BREAK and Moro accounted for about 4% of Group net sales in 2025

Closing expected before the end of the year

Financial expectations for full-year 2026 maintained

For the full year we continue to expect the overall market trends to remain broadly in line with recent years across most of our product categories. Reported net sales growth at constant currencies is expected to be in the range from -2% to 2%, with EBIT margin before special items in the range of 13.0%-14.5%, free cash flow before acquisitions in the range of DKK 950-1,200 million and adjusted EPS in the range of DKK 9-11. These expectations do not include any effects from the expected divestment of the brands BREAK and Moro, see Company Announcement 8/2026.

Financial Summary

Reported data in DKK million Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change 6M 2026 6M 2025 Change Net sales 2,334 2,361 -1% 4,193 4,335 -3% EBITDA before special items 515 499 3% 835 816 2% EBIT before special items 388 389 0% 581 594 -2% EBIT margin before special items 16.6% 16.5% 13.8% 13.7% Adjusted earnings per share (DKK) 3.3 3.3 0% 4.4 4.7 -6% Free cash flow before acquisitions 264 119 122% 422 275 53% Return on invested capital (ROIC) 7.7% 8.3% NIBD / EBITDA before special items 3.0x 2.9x

Webcast The Group will present the First Half 2026 results at a conference call on 27 August 2026 at 10.00 CEST.

Dial-in information and the presentation deck will be available at st-group.com.

Contact info Torben Sand, Director of IR & Communications, phone +45 5084 7222, torben.sand@st-group.com.

Eliza Dabbagh, IR & Communications, phone +45 2420 8812, eliza.michael@st-group.com