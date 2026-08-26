Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.: RUM Reports Quarterly Financial Results for June 30, 2026

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2026 / Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (TSXV:RUM) (the "Company" or "Rocky Mountain"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), today reported its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026.

KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

3 months ended 6 months ended June 2026 June 2025 June 2026 June 2025 Sales $ 9,683,998 $ 10,439,219 $ 17,270,092 $ 18,483,123 Gross margin percent (1) 24.2 % 23.2 % 23.5 % 23.0 % Net comprehensive income (loss) $ 72,488 $ 174,272 $ (212,857 ) $ (155,822 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 267,827 $ 357,592 $ 24,002 $ 120,348

Notes:

(1) Calculation of Gross margin percent and Adjusted EBITDA are described under the heading "Non-GAAP Measures" below.

Sales for the six months ended June 30, 2026, declined compared to the same period in 2025 due to strategic adjustments in the Company's store portfolio in the prior year, reducing the store count from 24 to 22. While store closures and the sale of a location impacted short-term revenue, these proactive changes support the Company's long-term strategy to refine its retail footprint and improve profitability. Sales for the three-month period in June 2026 are slightly lower than the prior year primarily due to unseasonably wet conditions across the retail locations.

Gross margins for the three- and six-month periods improved compared to the periods in the prior year. The Company continues to effectively manage inventory levels, leveraging limited time offers ("LTO") to maintain margin consistency despite fluctuations in sales volume.

Net comprehensive income (loss) and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2026 are lower than the previous year due to lower sales, offset by higher gross margin.

Rocky Mountain remains focused on operational performance and financial flexibility, optimizing its cost structure, and prioritizing investments in product mix, pricing, and customer engagement to deliver sustained long-term value.

Detailed information in the form of the Company's annual audited consolidated financial statements and Management Discussion and Analysis is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and also on the Company's website at www.ruminvestor.com. After accessing the website, please choose the "Investor Relations" tab to view Annual Reports.

About Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain is a public company whose shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:RUM). Rocky Mountain is the parent to a wholly owned subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc. headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, which owns and operates 22 private liquor stores in that province.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Gross margin percent are not measures recognized by IFRS Accounting Standards and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS Accounting Standards.

Investors are cautioned that these measures should not replace net comprehensive income (loss), as determined in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards, as an indicator of the Company's performance, of its cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities or as a measure of its liquidity and cash flows.

Furthermore, the Company's method of calculating these measures may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Therefore, the Company's calculation of these measures may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

The Company has these measures in place as they provide information to investors, analysts, and others to aid in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating results in a similar manner to its management team.

Definitions

EBITDA is defined as net comprehensive income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Management uses EBITDA as a key indicator of operating performance and to facilitate comparisons of profitability between periods and to peer companies, as it excludes the impact of financing decisions, tax jurisdictions, and non-cash depreciation and amortization charges

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the loss on disposal of property and equipment, intangible assets and goodwill, gain on lease termination, store closure expenses and actual lease payments made. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides a clearer view of the Company's operating profitability by focusing on the results of core business activities, excluding non-cash charges, and other items not directly related to ongoing operations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as investment decisions. In particular, results achieved in 2025 and previous periods might not be a certain indication of future performance, which is subject to other risks, including but not limited to changes in operational policies, changes in management, changes in strategic focus, market conditions and customer preferences and third party suppliers. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, the risks that these events may not materialize as well as those additional factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in RUM's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be obtained at www.sedarplus.com. If they do materialize, there remains a risk of non-execution for any reason. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX-V. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Allison Radford

President & CFO

(780) 483-8183 Peter Byrne

Executive Chairman & CEO

(780) 686-7383

SOURCE: Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/rum-reports-quarterly-financial-results-for-june-30-2026-1212846