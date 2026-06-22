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WKN: A2PSGX | ISIN: CA77472P2008 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 21:14 Uhr
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Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.: RUM Announces Voting Results From Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

EDMONTON, AB / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc. (TSX-V:RUM) (the "Company" or "Rocky Mountain"), listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), today reported the shareholder voting results of its 2026 Annual General Meeting held June 22, 2026 in Edmonton, Alberta.

The below individuals were nominated and received the requisite majority of votes and will be directors of the Company for the ensuing year:

  1. Peter J. Byrne

  2. Max W. Schapiro

  3. Chris Queitsch

  4. Allison Radford

  5. Courtney Burton

  6. Gene Coleman

Shareholders voted and approved to appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants as Auditors of the Company for the ensuing year and authorizing the directors to fix their remuneration.

Shareholders voted to ratify and approve the Company's Stock Option Plan.

About Rocky Mountain

Rocky Mountain is a public company whose shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:RUM). Rocky Mountain is the parent to a wholly owned subsidiary, Andersons Liquor Inc. headquartered in Edmonton, Alberta, which owns and operates 22 private liquor stores in that province.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "appear", "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "approximate", "expect", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "would" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements and information are provided for the purpose of providing information about the current expectations and plans of management of the Company relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes, such as investment decisions. In particular, results achieved in 2025 and previous periods might not be a certain indication of future performance, which is subject to other risks, including but not limited to changes in operational policies, changes in management, changes in strategic focus, market conditions and customer preferences and third party suppliers. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks, the risks that these events may not materialize as well as those additional factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in RUM's Management Discussion and Analysis, which can be obtained at www.sedarplus.com. If they do materialize, there remains a risk of non-execution for any reason. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, timelines and information contained in this news release.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and no undertaking is given to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws or the TSX-V. This cautionary statement expressly qualifies the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information:

Allison Radford
President & CFO
(780) 483-8183

Peter Byrne
Executive Chairman & CEO
(780) 686-7383

SOURCE: Rocky Mountain Liquor Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/rum-announces-voting-results-from-annual-general-meeting-of-shareholders-1180423

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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