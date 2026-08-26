Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Synergy Metals Corp. ("Synergy" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares were listed for trading on the CSE today following the completion of a plan of arrangement with Element79 Gold Corp. and its prior merger with 1425957 B.C. Ltd. The ticker symbol is SYN.

Synergy's vision is to build a focused and technically strong mineral exploration company anchored by high-quality assets in proven mining districts. The Company is currently focused on the development of its keystone project, the Dale Property, which comprises 98 unpatented single cell mining claims totaling approximately 1,980 hectares, located approximately 100 km southwest of Timmins, Ontario, in the Porcupine Mining District, one of Canada's most prospective mineral districts.

"The Porcupine Mining District has long been one of Canada's most productive gold-mining regions," said Stuart Schady, the CSE's Vice President, Business Development. "We welcome the Company to the expanding cohort of mineral exploration companies trading on the CSE and wish the Synergy team success at the Dale Property."

Michael Smith, CEO of The Company said, "Listing day is a milestone every exploration team hopes for, and we're proud to reach it on the CSE - an exchange built for companies at our stage. Dale is where Synergy begins: approximately 1,980 hectares in a belt that has produced gold for more than a century, on a project that has seen almost no modern work and no drilling at all. Dale is the foundation, not the ceiling - our ambition is a technically strong exploration company anchored in proven Canadian districts. To everyone who backed us to get here, thank you. Now the real work begins."

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)