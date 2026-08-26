Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2026) - Lynx Resources Corp. (CSE: LYNX) ("Lynx" or the "Company") announces a correction to the disclosure regarding its principal shareholders contained in the Company's non-offering prospectus dated July 27, 2026 (the "Prospectus") and provides early warning disclosure regarding the ownership of common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") by Clarus Securities Inc. ("Clarus").

The Company has determined that Clarus beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 4,440,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 24.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares. Accordingly, Clarus was a control person of the Company as of July 27, 2026, the date of the Prospectus, and remains a control person as of the date of this news release. Clarus has advised the Company that it has not acquired or disposed of any Common Shares since July 27, 2026.

Clarus intends to execute a joinder to the Company's amended and restated escrow agreement effective July 23, 2026 (the "Escrow Agreement"), pursuant to which the 4,440,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by Clarus will be subject to escrow in accordance with its terms.

Early Warning Disclosure

Clarus acquired an aggregate of 4,440,000 Common Shares through the following transactions (collectively, the "Transactions"):

on February 6, 2026, Clarus acquired 3,000,000 Common Shares pursuant to a private placement at a price of $0.02 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $60,000; and

on February 20, 2026, Clarus acquired an additional 1,440,000 Common Shares pursuant to a private placement at a price of $0.05 per Common Share for aggregate consideration of $72,000.

The Transactions were completed by way of private placement from treasury while the Common Shares were not listed on any stock exchange or other published market.

Immediately prior to the Transactions, Clarus did not beneficially own, or exercise control or direction over, any securities of the Company. Immediately following the completion of the Transactions, Clarus beneficially owned, and exercised control or direction over, an aggregate of 4,440,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 26.2% of the then issued and outstanding Common Shares.

As of July 27, 2026 and the date of this news release, Clarus beneficially owns, and exercises control or direction over, 4,440,000 Common Shares, representing approximately 24.7% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

Clarus acquired the Common Shares for investment purposes. Clarus may, depending on market conditions and other relevant factors and subject to applicable securities laws, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership of, or control or direction over, securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise.

This news release is issued pursuant to the early warning requirements of applicable securities laws. A copy of Clarus's early warning report will appear on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and may also be obtained by contacting Clarus at 416-343-2777 or at 130 King St W, Suite 3640, Toronto, ON M5X 1A9. The Company's head office is located at 1194 Bloor Street West, Second Floor, Toronto, Ontario, M6H 1N2.

About Lynx Resources Corp.

Lynx is a mineral resource company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties. Its principal project is the Turner's Ridge Property located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada, in which it holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided right, title, and interest. The Company may, from time to time, evaluate and acquire additional mineral properties of merit.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/311628

Source: Lynx Resources Corp.