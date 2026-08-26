

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $240.65 million, or $2.78 per share. This compares with $143.86 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Urban Outfitters Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $149.29 million or $1.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $1.661 billion from $1.504 billion last year.



Urban Outfitters Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $240.65 Mln. vs. $143.86 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.78 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $1.661 Bln vs. $1.504 Bln last year.



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