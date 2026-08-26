

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Everpure, Inc. (P) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $74.14 million, or $0.21 per share. This compares with $47.11 million, or $0.14 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Everpure, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $240.73 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 37.6% to $1.185 billion from $861.00 million last year.



Everpure, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $74.14 Mln. vs. $47.11 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.21 vs. $0.14 last year. -Revenue: $1.185 Bln vs. $861.00 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 1.325 B To $ 1.335 B Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.03 B To $ 5.07 B



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