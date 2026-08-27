Feintool International Holding AG: Significant increase in revenue - Strong profitability growth -- First Indian plant opened

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR



The Feintool Group experienced a significant increase in revenue and strong profitability growth in the first half of 2026. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales grew by 10.8% and by 5.6% in Swiss francs, despite a market environment that remained challenging and increasingly differentiated by region.

Varied demand trends, geopolitical tensions, and ongoing regionalization continued to shape Feintool's markets. Against this backdrop, the transformation measures implemented in recent years are yielding results.

The improved cost structure, increased operational flexibility, and the global production network have significantly strengthened the Group's competitive position. Today, Feintool offers its three core technologies, electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and cold forming, across all major markets worldwide.

The Group's long-term strategy remains unchanged. The growing diversification in industrial and green energy applications is expanding the addressable market and adding new growth areas to the traditional automotive business.

Financials

Revenue increased by 5.6% to CHF 353.3 million in the first half of 2026. Adjusted for currency effects, net sales grew by 10.8%. EBITDA rose by 47.3% to CHF 34.1 million, while EBIT improved to CHF 8.8 million, compared with CHF -1.9 million in the prior-year period. The EBITDA margin increased to 9.6% and the EBIT margin to 2.5%.

Free cash flow improved significantly to CHF -4.5 million from CHF -17.7 million in the first half of 2025. Lower capital expenditures and measures to improve cash generation contributed positively, although a seasonal increase in trade receivables prevented a significantly positive free cash flow.

Equity increased by CHF 11.5 million to CHF 439.6 million. The equity ratio remained strong at 55.9%, reflecting the company's solid financial foundation.

Regional development

Europe benefited from continued growth in fineblanking and cold forming as well as increasing demand for industrial applications while Feintool successfully continued to stabilize its electrolamination stamping operations.

In the U.S., robust demand for hybrid applications and combustion drivetrain components drove substantial growth as business with industrial applications continued to gain momentum. The rapid expansion of AI data centers and the growing demand for decentralized energy supply solutions are opening up new applications.

Asia continued to benefit from the structural shift of the automotive industry toward the region. A major milestone was the opening of Feintool's first Indian facility in Pune. The site strengthens the Group's presence in one of the world's fastest-growing automotive markets. A first production order has already been secured, with production scheduled to start in the first quarter of 2027.

Outlook

Feintool expects the market environment to stay challenging and slightly slow down in the second half of 2026. Demand is likely to continue to vary by region: North America continues to show robust development, while further consolidation is expected in Europe. The Chinese automotive market is expected to stabilize in the third quarter and regain momentum in the fourth quarter. Based on the current market environment and business performance, Feintool expects revenue growth of approximately 4% and EBIT percentage broadly in line with the level achieved in the first half of the year for the 2026 fiscal year. Feintool targets a significantly positive free cash flow.

The ongoing regionalization of the automotive industry confirms the Group's strategic focus on a global production platform and the "local for local" principle. With its very solid financial foundation, the Group is continuously investing in the further development of its global production platform and plans to allocate approximately 5% of its revenue to these investments in the medium term.

Feintool is optimistic about the medium- and long-term development of its end markets. Global megatrends in low-carbon energy generation, energy storage, and mobility remain intact and create significant potential for the Group's technologies in structurally growing markets.

Webcast and conference call

The presentation of the Half-Year Results 2026 will take place online on 27. August 2026 at 11:00 a.m. (Swiss time). CEO Lars Reich and CFO Marc Hundsdorf will present the Half-Year Results 2026 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the financial year.

The presentation will be broadcast live via webcast:

https://www.webcast-eqs.com/feintool-2026-h1

Participants wishing to ask questions during the Q&A session are requested to register separately for the telephone conference: https://webcast.meetyoo.de/register/GsOn5xrQOEZH

All documents relating to the Half-Year Results 2026 are available at:

https://www.feintool.com/financial-results

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for renewable energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites, 2980 employees and 77 vocational trainees in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and India. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

Feintool International Holding AG

Industriering 3

3250 Lyss

Schweiz

Media contact

Joël Hafner

+41 32 387 51 11

corporate.communications@feintool.com



www.feintool.com

The press release can be downloaded from the following link:

Press Release (PDF)





