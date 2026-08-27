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WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 08:07
75,45 Euro
+1,28 % +0,95
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Belgien 20
Europa 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
74,8575,5008:25
74,9575,4008:25
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 07:34 Uhr
166 Leser
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Ageas reports first half-year results 2026

PRESS RELEASE

RegulatedinformationBrussels,27 August 2026 7:30 am(CET)

Ageas half-year 2026 results

Excellent insurance results in Life and resilient Non-Life results despite adverse weather impact

INFLOWS NET
OPERATING
RESULT		 OPERATIONAL
CAPITAL
GENERATION		 EXPECTED
CASH
UPSTREAM
EUR 12.1 billion EUR 776 million EUR 1.1 billion EUR 1.4 billion
+17% vs 1H 2025 +6% vs 1H 2025 +49 % vs FY 2025

Acompleteoverviewofthefiguresandcomparisonwithpreviousyearcanbefoundonpage6 ofthispressreleaseandontheAgeaswebsite.

Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas, comments :

"Ageas delivered a strong commercial performance in the first half of 2026, with growth in inflows supported by excellent Life sales across all regions and solid growth in Non-Life. This topline momentum translated into higher profitability with a 6% Net Operating Result increase, driven by excellent Life results and resilient Non-Life operations despite significant adverse weather in Belgium and Portugal. This performance reinforces our confidence that the full-year Net Operating Result will exceed EUR 1.95 billion."

"Our strong operational delivery is also generating substantial cash. We now expect more than EUR 1.4 billion of cash upstream from our insurance entities in 2026, 49% above last year and ahead of our previous guidance, supporting the payment of a EUR 1.50 gross interim dividend per share in December."

"At the same time, we continued to actively shape our portfolio. We completed the step-up to full ownership of AG Insurance, agreed the sale of our Malaysian stake to Maybank for EUR 1.1 billion, and expanded our presence in the Chinese pension market through our investment in Taiping Pension. These developments result in a successful transformation of our Group profile as part of Elevate27 and position us well to capture future opportunities and create sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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