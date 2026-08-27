

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Ageas SA/NV (AGS.BR, AGESY.PK), a Belgian insurance company, on Thursday posted a rise in net income for the first half of fiscal 2026.



For the six-month period to June 30, the company reported net income of EUR 846 million, or EUR 4.28 per share, higher than EUR 677 million, or EUR 3.65 per share in the same period last year. Result before tax stood at EUR 1.022 billion as against EUR 894 million a year ago. The strong earnings reflect the excellent life result and a resilient non-life result despite adverse weather.



Net operating result moved up by 6% to EUR 776 million from last year, reflecting strong Life performance across all segments and resilient non-life earnings despite elevated weather-related claims while last year benefited from benign weather.



Net insurance and finance result moved up to EUR 1.489 billion from EUR 1.277 billion in fiscal 2025. Net investment income stood at EUR 3.251 billion, compared with the prior year's EUR 1.550 billion. Insurance service result was EUR 851 million less than EUR 602 million a year ago. Insurance revenue was EUR 4.774 billion, higher than EUR 3.743 billion in the previous year.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects net operating result of over EUR 1.95 billion, including the contribution of the sale of the company's stake in Malaysia.



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