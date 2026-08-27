

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - First Pacific Company Limited (FPAFY), a Hong Kong-based investment holding company, on Thursday reported lower earnings for the six months ended June 30, 2026, as higher turnover was offset by increased operating expenses and a swing in other operating items to a loss.



Profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased to $301.5 million, or $0.0707 per share, from $391.2 million, or $0.0919 per share, a year ago.



The company recorded other operating expenses of $86 million, compared with other operating income of $61.3 million a year earlier.



Turnover increased 5.7% to $5.316 billion from $5.028 billion last year.



Cost of sales rose to $3.471 billion from $3.192 billion, while selling and distribution expenses increased to $403.4 million from $379.8 million and administrative expenses rose to $327.9 million from $316.2 million.



On the HKSE, First Pacific shares were down nearly 2% at HK$5.015.



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