Mink Ventures Corporation Exploration Update

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) ("Mink" or the "Company") today announced it has received assay results for drill core from its 2026 phase 2 drill program at its Warren Ni, Cu, Co Property located approximately 35km west of Timmins Ontario (Figure 1). Two VTEM targets were tested (477 meters drilled). Drilling intersected sulphide mineralization to explain the VTEM conductors at targets 2050A and 2050B (Figure 2). No significant nickel, copper, cobalt values were detected in the drilling. However, drill hole W26-20 which tested anomaly 2050A returned anomalous copper mineralization in the interpreted target zone from 121 to 163 meters including a short interval which assayed 0.2% Cu over 0.5 meters.

Kevin Filo, VP Exploration commented, "Mink has utilized VTEM airborne surveys and associated Maxwell Plate imaging technology to accurately define the geometry of conductive targets for drill testing. With the phase 2 program at Warren, Mink confirmed that this methodology works as the sulphide zones were intersected at the interpreted target depth. This technology provides Mink with the best opportunity to intersect massive sulphide with potential nickel, copper, cobalt mineralization."

Mink's exploration program now moves to its recently optioned Rankin Property. The Company is planning two drill holes (approximately 425 meters) to test two priority VTEM Maxwell Plate anomalies, with inordinately high, conductive values, in early fall, subject to drill availability (Figures 4 & 5). Since acquiring the Rankin Property in July, Mink obtained an independent geophysical review of the Maxwell Plate data received from the optionor. This work confirmed the presence of highly conductive zones suggesting the presence of massive sulphide zones with potential to host associated nickel, copper, and cobalt. Further, the targets at the Rankin Property are covered by a strong coincident gravity response which supports the possibility of a sulphide zone associated with the VTEM targets.

Following the Rankin Property drill program, the fully permitted phase 3 drill program at Warren will begin this winter when these particular targets are best accessed. Three drill holes (550 meters) are planned to test three new VTEM Maxwell Plate anomalies proximal to historical drill hole ML1*, which returned 0.84% Cu over a 4.3 meter interval (Figures 2 & 3). This mineralization is hosted in a felsic volcanic package, an environment with potential to host copper zinc volcanogenic massive sulphide (VMS) deposits. The volcanic package hosting drill hole ML1 mineralization lies along the western flank of the Kamiskotia Gabbro Complex (KGC), which hosts magmatic nickel sulphide zones intersected in Mink's recent drilling.

"We have assembled a significant (115 km2) critical minerals exploration portfolio in the Timmins Nickel District, with multiple opportunities for new discoveries to be made in several environments. We look forward to testing these exciting Ni Cu Co targets in our upcoming drill programs this fall and winter," said Natasha Dixon, President & CEO.

With the success of the Maxwell Plate analysis of the VTEM data at Warren, Mink recently commissioned an independent review of historical VTEM survey data at its Montcalm Property, to provide information pertaining to historical VTEM anomalies and potential new untested Maxwell Plates. The review recommended drilling of one priority anomaly. The review also indicated that no significant Maxwell Plate was associated with the 3D borehole induced polarization (BHIP) target which Mink intended to drill this fall. This review reranked the 3D BHIP target to a secondary target, and consequently higher priority targets within the Company's portfolio will be drilled first. Mink plans to complete additional VTEM airborne surveys across its 104 km2 Montcalm holdings surrounding the former Montcalm Mine, for further target development.

Warren Phase 2 Drill Hole Information:

Hole No Northing Easting Azimuth Dip (deg) Depth (m.) W2619 441365 5363930 280 -60 54 W2620 441365 5363930 280 -60 207 W2621 451520 5363930 280 -60 216

Hole No From To Meters % Cu Comment W2619 Hole abandoned W2620 121 121.5 0.50 0.20 W2620 121 163 42.00 Anomalous copper in target zone W2621 No significant values

Quality Assurance / Quality Control Program:

Drill core samples were designated during core logging by a qualified professional geologist and splitting of drill core completed by an experienced field assistant. Half core samples were transported in sealed bags to ALS Canada Ltd. facility in Timmins by company staff for preparation. Pulps were transported to Vancouver, B.C., for 35-element MEICP41 aqua regia inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy analysis, PGM ICP23 analysis for gold-platinum-palladium analysis, Cu OG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Cu and NiOG46 analysis for over 10,000 ppm Ni. Oreas standards along with blank samples were submitted by the corporation as an external check and numerous quality control samples and duplicates were completed as an internal check by ALS Canada.

Qualified Person:

Mr. Kevin Filo, P. Geo. (Ontario), is a qualified person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Filo has verified and approved the scientific and technical data disclosed in this news release by reviewing the underlying drill logs, assay certificates, and VTEM survey data. Mr. Filo is a Director of the Company.

*References: LaPierre, K. 1996; Morgain Minerals Drill Log ML-1, Resident Geologist Files, Timmins, Ontario.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV:MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for critical minerals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which now covers approximately 104 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as its 11 km2 Warren Ni Cu Co Project and its newly optioned Rankin Property. These complementary nickel copper cobalt projects have excellent road access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 41,672,296 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information", including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm and Warren Projects. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Mink to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Warren Project and Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to Mink's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR+. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and Mink disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Figure 1: General Location Map





Figure 2: Warren Property Target Areas





Figure 3: Warren VTEM Targets





Figure 4: Rankin Property VTEM Anomalies





Figure 5: Rankin Gravity Map





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