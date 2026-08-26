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WKN: 893520 | ISIN: CA02136K1084 | Ticker-Symbol: 1IA
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:05
0,019 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALTAI RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALTAI RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2026 22:18 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Altai Resources Inc.: Altai Announces Executive Leadership Change

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (NEX: ATI.H) ("Altai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors (the "Board") has appointed Mr. Fraser Laschinger as the Company's new Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, effective immediately, replacing Mr. Kursat Kacira who has resigned today. The Board thanks Mr. Kacira for his service and contributions to the Company, and wishes him continued success in his future endeavors.

Mr. Laschinger brings 20 years of experience in capital markets and the mining sector. He currently serves as VP, Investments for Juno International Corporation, in addition to holding executive roles with a number of portfolio companies. He was previously CEO of Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp., which merged with Evolve Strategic Royalties Ltd. in 2025 to form Evolve Royalties Ltd., where he continues to serve as a Director. He also served as CFO of Fox River Resources Corporation, which was acquired by Avenir Minerals Limited in 2026. Earlier in his career, Mr. Laschinger co-founded Mineral Streams Inc., a private mineral royalty company, where he played a key role in driving its growth ahead of its acquisition by AuRico Metals Inc. in 2015. Prior to that, he worked in equity research for a Canadian investment dealer. Mr. Laschinger graduated with Honours in Business Administration from the Richard Ivey School of Business at the University of Western Ontario in 2006.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:
Fraser Laschinger, Chairman & CEO/President
T: (416) 628-5930, E: fraser@altairesources.ca


Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.