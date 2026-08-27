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WKN: A2P6KS | ISIN: NO0010884794 | Ticker-Symbol: 4YYA
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:42
0,575 Euro
+5,50 % +0,030
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KALDVIK AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KALDVIK AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5550,57509:54
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 07:06 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q2 2026 Results and Half-Year Report

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports operating income in Q2 amounted to EURm 11.3 (EURm 7.9), while operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -3.3 (EURm -4.3).

Harvest amounted to 1,840 (1,235) tonnes in Q2 2026.

The Company maintains harvest guidance for 2026 at approximately 17,000 tonnes.

The Q2 2026 presentation and Half-Year 2026 report are attached.

Kaldvik AS publishes full financial statements semi-annually (half-year and annual reports).

Webcast
A webcast presentation of the Q2 2026 results will be held at 10:00 CEST / 08:00 UTC today, 27 August 2026.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Vidar Aspehaug and CFO Þórunn Ragnarsdóttir. A Q&A session will follow.

The webcast can be accessed at www.kaldvik.is/live

Contacts:
Vidar Aspehaug, CEO
+47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Þórunn Ragnarsdóttir, CFO
+354 822 7649 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.