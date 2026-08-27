KALDVIK AS (KLDVK): Q2 2026 Results and Half-Year Report

KALDVIK AS (KLDVK) reports operating income in Q2 amounted to EURm 11.3 (EURm 7.9), while operating loss before fair value adjustment of biomass and production tax was EURm -3.3 (EURm -4.3).

Harvest amounted to 1,840 (1,235) tonnes in Q2 2026.

The Company maintains harvest guidance for 2026 at approximately 17,000 tonnes.

The Q2 2026 presentation and Half-Year 2026 report are attached.

Kaldvik AS publishes full financial statements semi-annually (half-year and annual reports).

Webcast

A webcast presentation of the Q2 2026 results will be held at 10:00 CEST / 08:00 UTC today, 27 August 2026.

The presentation will be held in English by CEO Vidar Aspehaug and CFO Þórunn Ragnarsdóttir. A Q&A session will follow.

The webcast can be accessed at www.kaldvik.is/live

Contacts:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO

+47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Þórunn Ragnarsdóttir, CFO

+354 822 7649 (mobile)

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.