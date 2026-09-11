Kaldvík AS (KLDVK): Granted Licences For 10,000 Tonnes Mab In Seyðisfjörður

Frøya, 11 September 2026 - Kaldvík AS ("Kaldvík" or the "Company") has today been granted aquaculture operating licences by the Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (MAST) and an environmental operating permit by the Environment and Energy Agency of Iceland (UOS) for salmon farming in Seyðisfjörður, East Iceland.

The operating licences provide for an aggregate maximum allowed biomass ("MAB") of 10,000 tonnes across the farming sites at Sörlastaðavík, Selstaðavík and Skálanesbót. Of the total MAB, 6,500 tonnes relate to fertile salmon and 3,500 tonnes to sterile salmon.

The new licences increase Kaldvík's total licensed MAB from 43,800 tonnes to 53,800 tonnes. Of the total licensed MAB, 41,000 tonnes relate to fertile salmon and 12,800 tonnes to sterile salmon.

"Receiving the licences marks an important milestone for Kaldvík and concludes a lengthy licensing process with MAST and UOS. Seyðisfjörður will provide the Group with increased operational flexibility and support its long-term ambition of achieving stable and sustainable production. We will now assess how and when production in Seyðisfjörður can be incorporated into the Group's overall production plan, taking into account the remaining permitting processes and the Group's financial priorities," says Vidar Aspehaug, CEO of Kaldvík.

The timing of development and commencement of farming operations in Seyðisfjörður remains subject to the completion of the remaining permitting processes and the necessary operational preparations. Applications for construction permits for the planned farming installations at Selstaðavík and Sörlastaðavík are currently being processed.

The licences do not affect the Company's previously communicated harvest guidance for 2026.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO

+47 913 05 017

Þórunn Ragnarsdóttir, CFO

+354 822 7649

This information contains inside information and is disclosed pursuant to Article 17 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), as incorporated into Icelandic law by Act No. 60/2021 on Measures Against Market Abuse, and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. The information was disclosed by Jón Kristinn Sverrisson, Compliance Officer, on the date and at the time indicated above.

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvík has a well-developed and fully integrated value chain, enabling the Group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvík is dual-listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Iceland. See www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.