Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14YFN | ISIN: US74624M1027 | Ticker-Symbol: 6PU
Tradegate
27.08.26 | 09:06
95,04 Euro
+1,69 % +1,58
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
EVERPURE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVERPURE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
94,8095,4809:55
95,0495,5209:07
PR Newswire
26.08.2026 22:05 Uhr
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Everpure Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2027 Financial Results

Total revenue growth of 38% year-over-year

Product revenue growth of 54% year-over-year

Significantly increased FY27 revenue and operating profit guidance

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpure (NYSE: P), the company revolutionizing storage and data management, today announced financial results for its second quarter fiscal year 2027 ended August 2, 2026.

"Q2 marks eight straight quarters of accelerating revenue growth for Everpure, and confirmed our position as the most innovative and vital company in our industry," said Charles Giancarlo, Chairman and CEO of Everpure. "Our expansion into Data Intelligence, and our increasing momentum in AI and hyperscale products, ensures we are well-positioned to capture enduring long-term growth."

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

  • Revenue $1.2 billion, up 38% year-over-year
  • Product revenue $687 million, up 54% year-over-year
  • Subscription services revenue $499 million, up 20% year-over-year
  • Subscription annual recurring revenue (ARR) $2.1 billion, up 20% year-over-year
  • Remaining performance obligations (RPO) $4.1 billion, up 44% year-over-year
  • GAAP gross margin 68.4%; non-GAAP gross margin 69.9%
  • GAAP operating income $63 million; non-GAAP operating income $230 million
  • GAAP operating margin 5.3%; non-GAAP operating margin 19.4%
  • Operating cash flow $(136) million; free cash flow $(238) million
  • Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $1.0 billion
  • Returned approximately $69 million to stockholders through share repurchases of 0.9 million shares.

"Q2 was another outstanding quarter for Everpure, where we delivered record revenue and operating profit, exceeding the high-end of our guidance," said Everpure CFO Tarek Robbiati. "Demand remains strong across our solutions portfolio despite historic industry price increases in the first half of FY'27. We are raising guidance significantly for the second half of the year to reflect our confidence in continued revenue momentum."

Second Quarter Company Highlights

Second Top-Five Hyperscale Win

  • Announced on August 10 a landmark design win with a second top-five hyperscaler, leveraging Everpure's advanced DirectFlash® architecture to drastically lower operational costs and reclaim vital power and rack space for hyperscale workloads.

Advancing Enterprise Data & AI Infrastructure

  • Unveiled the Data Primacy architecture at //Accelerate 2026, Everpure Data Intelligence for automated data discovery and governance.
  • Announced general availability of Everpure Data Stream to automate data pipelines from ingestion to inference and accelerate data preparation.
  • Evolved Pure1 AI Copilot from a conversational assistant into an active operator that analyzes performance anomalies, provides step-by-step root-cause analysis, and guides teams to resolution.

Expanding Hybrid Cloud & Virtualization

  • Introduced Portworx for Edge on Red Hat OpenShift and expanded Portworx by Everpure to bring native Kubernetes data management, including storage, data protection, and disaster recovery, directly into the Red Hat OpenShift console.
  • Announced general availability of Everpure Cloud Azure Native for Azure Virtual Machines, extending the fully managed enterprise block storage service across public cloud environments.

Driving Strategic Ecosystem Partnerships

  • Achieved general availability of Everpure FlashBlade integration into Cisco Intersight, delivering native onboarding, complete inventory visibility, and unified health dashboards.
  • Announced the Everpure OpenSharing Connector, enabling Databricks to query Iceberg and Delta tables directly on Everpure object storage without data replication or egress fees.

Industry Recognition & Impact

  • Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Storage Platforms, positioned highest in execution and furthest in vision for the second consecutive year.
  • Named to the PEOPLE® Companies That Care by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE® magazine.
  • Named Virtualization Transformation Partner of the Year in the 2026 Red Hat Ecosystem Innovation Awards and recognized as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: Object Storage Solutions, Q2 2026.
  • CEO Charles Giancarlo was recognized on CRN's The 25 Most Influential Executives Of 2026 list.

Third Quarter and FY27 Guidance

Q3FY27

Revenue

$1.325B to $1.335B

Revenue YoY Growth Rate

37% to 38%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$265M to $275M

Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate

35% to 40%


FY27


Prior Guidance

New Guidance

Revenue

$4.41B to $4.51B

$5.03B to $5.07B

Revenue YoY Growth Rate

20% to 23%

37% to 38%

Non-GAAP Operating Income

$820M to $860M

$940M to $960M

Non-GAAP Operating Income YoY Growth Rate

29% to 36%

48% to 51%

These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Refer to the Forward Looking Statements section below for information on the factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from these statements. Everpure has not reconciled its guidance for non-GAAP operating income and related year-over-year growth rate to their most directly comparable GAAP measures because certain items that impact these measures are not within Everpure's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

Conference Call Information
Everpure will host a teleconference to discuss the second quarter fiscal 2027 results at 2:00 pm PT today, August 26, 2026. A live audio broadcast of the conference call will be available on the Everpure Investor Relations website. Everpure will also post its earnings presentation and prepared remarks to this website concurrent with this release.

A replay will be available following the call on the Everpure Investor Relations website or for two weeks at 1-800-770-2030 (or 1-647-362-9199 for international callers) with passcode 5667482.

Additionally, Everpure is scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences:

Save the Date: Everpure Financial Analyst Meeting
Please save the date for Everpure's Financial Analyst Meeting on Wednesday, September 23, 2026. Members of the executive leadership team will provide an update on the company's long-term strategy, path to growth, and long-term financial framework.

A live webcast and presentation materials will be available on the company's Investor Relations website. Additional event details, including registration information, will be provided closer to the event.

About Everpure
Everpure (NYSE: P) allows organizations to take control of their data with an industry-leading, ever-evolving storage and data management platform. We help companies unleash the power of their data by ensuring it is secure, accessible, intelligent, and ready to perform in the AI era. We make data management effortless while simultaneously scaling performance and significantly reducing energy consumption. With one of the highest Net Promoter Scores for over a decade, Everpure is the choice of the world's most innovative organizations. For more information, visit www.everpuredata.com.

Connect with Everpure
Blog
LinkedIn
Twitter
Facebook

Everpure, the Everpure P Logo, Portworx, Pure Storage and the marks in the Everpure Trademark List are trademarks or registered trademarks of Everpure, Inc. or its licensed subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. The Trademark List can be found at Everpuredata.com/trademarks. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Investors and others should note that we announce material business and financial information through our investor relations website at www.investors.everpuredata.com, SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts, and press releases, including earnings press releases. We also announce business and financial information through our newsroom website (https://www.everpuredata.com/company/newsroom.html), blog (http://blog.everpuredata.com), LinkedIn (linkedin.com/company/everpure-data), X (x.com/EverpureData), Facebook (@purestorage), Instagram (@purestorage) and YouTube (@everpure-data). It is possible that the information we post on these channels could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors to follow these channels, in addition to our SEC filings, public conference calls and webcasts, and press releases.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our products, business and operations, including but not limited to our views relating to our future period financial and business results, our ability to manage potential disruptions to our supply chain, our ability to procure a sufficient supply of flash and other components, the impact of recent increases in component costs, the anticipated effects of our recent acquisition of 1touch, our opportunity relating to hyperscale and AI environments, our ability to meet hyperscalers' performance, price and other requirements, our ability to expand with our current hyperscale customers and land new hyperscale customers, our ability to meet the needs of hyperscalers for the entire spectrum of their online storage use cases, the timing and magnitude of large orders, including sales to hyperscalers and large enterprises, the timing and amount of hyperscale customer revenue, demand for our products and subscription services, including Evergreen//One, our sales pipeline, the relative sales mix between our subscription and consumption offerings and traditional capital expenditure sales, our technology and product strategy, specifically ongoing development and customer adoption of new products and the Enterprise Data Cloud architecture (including Pure Fusion), priorities around sustainability and energy saving benefits to our customers of using our products, our ability to expand market share, the impact of inflation, currency fluctuations, tariffs, or other adverse economic conditions, our expectations regarding our product and technology differentiation, new investments and partnerships, and other statements regarding our products, business, operations and results. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on potentially inaccurate assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted include, among others, those risks and uncertainties included under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on our Investor Relations website at investor.everpuredata.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2026. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of August 26, 2026, and Everpure undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

Key Performance Metrics
Subscription ARR is a key business metric that refers to the annualized recurring contract value of all active, non-cancelable customer subscription agreements with subscription terms of any length at the end of the quarter, plus on-demand billings for the quarter multiplied by four.

Total Contract Value (TCV) Sales, or bookings, of Everpure's Evergreen//One and similar consumption- and subscription-based offerings is an operating metric, representing the value of orders received during the period.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, Everpure uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income per share, and free cash flow.

We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. Our management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance and liquidity by excluding certain expenses such as stock-based compensation expense, payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities, amortization of debt issuance costs related to debt, amortization of acquired intangible assets and gains from mark-to-market adjustments on strategic investments that may not be indicative of our ongoing core business operating results. Everpure believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when analyzing historical performance and liquidity and planning, forecasting, and analyzing future periods. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and our non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

For a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures, please see the tables captioned "Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures" and "Reconciliation from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow," included at the end of this release.

EVERPURE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, unaudited)



At the End of



Second Quarter of
Fiscal 2027


Fiscal 2026






Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents


$ 385,694


$ 854,873

Marketable securities


622,197


692,446

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $204 and $203


1,027,665


944,844

Inventory


106,300


75,935

Deferred commissions, current


150,472


139,379

Prepaid expenses and other current assets


1,025,645


356,015

Total current assets


3,317,973


3,063,492

Property and equipment, net


687,950


587,022

Operating lease right-of-use-assets


196,341


185,975

Deferred commissions, non-current


296,422


280,190

Intangible assets, net


23,338


7,346

Goodwill


466,313


365,075

Restricted cash


8,214


7,687

Other assets, non-current


223,858


177,472

Total assets


$ 5,220,409


$ 4,674,259






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable


$ 329,848


$ 153,312

Accrued compensation and benefits


300,060


347,205

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


192,577


184,338

Operating lease liabilities, current


50,273


44,080

Deferred revenue, current


1,323,750


1,181,055

Total current liabilities


2,196,508


1,909,990

Operating lease liabilities, non-current


175,034


172,063

Deferred revenue, non-current


1,197,521


1,046,442

Other liabilities, non-current


110,508


100,096

Total liabilities


3,679,571


3,228,591

Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital


2,627,994


2,624,790

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)


(4,552)


1,709

Accumulated deficit


(1,082,604)


(1,180,831)

Total stockholders' equity


1,540,838


1,445,668

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$ 5,220,409


$ 4,674,259

EVERPURE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data, unaudited)


Second Quarter of Fiscal


First Two Quarters of Fiscal


2027


2026


2027


2026









Revenue:








Product

$ 686,773


$ 446,303


$ 1,263,317


$ 818,447

Subscription services

499,125


414,699


975,477


821,040

Total revenue

1,185,898


861,002


2,238,794


1,639,487

Cost of revenue:








Product (1)

238,223


150,296


442,767


291,346

Subscription services (1)

136,287


106,370


261,307


207,652

Total cost of revenue

374,510


256,666


704,074


498,998

Gross profit

811,388


604,336


1,534,720


1,140,489

Operating expenses:








Research and development (1)

293,749


242,026


552,841


463,766

Sales and marketing (1)

346,077


285,890


693,933


564,402

General and administrative (1)

108,407


71,549


204,852


138,621

Total operating expenses

748,233


599,465


1,451,626


1,166,789

Income (loss) from operations

63,155


4,871


83,094


(26,300)

Other income (expense), net

9,006


45,700


22,937


77,355

Income before provision (benefit) for income taxes

72,161


50,571


106,031


51,055

Income tax provision (benefit)

(1,988)


3,453


7,804


17,932

Net income

$ 74,149


$ 47,118


$ 98,227


$ 33,123









Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, basic

$ 0.22


$ 0.14


$ 0.30


$ 0.10

Net income per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted

$ 0.21


$ 0.14


$ 0.28


$ 0.10

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share

attributable to common stockholders, basic

332,942


327,594


332,047


327,066

Weighted-average shares used in computing net income per share
attributable to common stockholders, diluted

345,587


337,734


344,811


337,306

(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense as follows:









Cost of revenue -- product

$ 5,336


$ 4,149


$ 9,468


$ 7,415

Cost of revenue -- subscription services

10,287


8,559


18,442


15,721

Research and development

80,010


60,354


140,341


109,596

Sales and marketing

33,461


26,527


62,624


48,611

General and administrative

30,721


17,804


51,004


32,325

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 159,815


$ 117,393


$ 281,879


$ 213,668

EVERPURE, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands, unaudited)


Second Quarter of Fiscal


First Two Quarters of Fiscal


2027


2026


2027


2026









Cash flows from operating activities








Net income

$ 74,149


$ 47,118


$ 98,227


$ 33,123

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation and amortization

41,579


35,927


81,777


69,697

Stock-based compensation expense

159,815


117,393


281,879


213,668

Unrealized gain on strategic investment

-


(27,966)


-


(30,401)

Other

(32)


3,887


4,349


7,027

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisition:








Accounts receivable, net

(137,350)


(119,161)


(79,318)


150,381

Inventory

(33,795)


(14,937)


(36,563)


(12,268)

Deferred commissions

(14,645)


(7,738)


(27,325)


(11,395)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(577,229)


(13,961)


(694,305)


(33,401)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

11,007


11,561


21,581


19,958

Accounts payable

140,337


23,845


156,591


(3,146)

Accrued compensation and other liabilities

68,528


84,945


(33,541)


602

Operating lease liabilities

(11,999)


(12,275)


(22,683)


(23,513)

Deferred revenue

143,287


83,519


293,147


115,761

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

(136,348)


212,157


43,816


496,093

Cash flows from investing activities








Purchases of property and equipment (1)

(101,254)


(62,027)


(169,668)


(134,373)

Purchase of strategic investment

(1,000)


-


(1,000)


-

Acquisition

(125,308)


-


(125,308)


-

Purchases of marketable securities and other

(154,538)


(141,232)


(267,490)


(256,128)

Sales of marketable securities

124,321


252,780


193,481


270,987

Maturities of marketable securities

72,736


80,254


139,448


137,507

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(185,043)


129,775


(230,537)


17,993

Cash flows from financing activities








Proceeds from exercise of stock options

8,523


8,099


15,169


13,458

Proceeds from issuance of common stock under employee stock purchase plan

-


-


30,001


27,240

Payments of financing costs for revolving credit facility

-


(2,080)


-


(2,080)

Principal payments on borrowings and finance lease obligations

-


(100,000)


(612)


(101,125)

Tax withholding on vesting of equity awards

(70,376)


(56,161)


(173,296)


(117,461)

Repurchases of common stock

(68,981)


(42,242)


(153,084)


(162,178)

Net cash used in financing activities

(130,834)


(192,384)


(281,822)


(342,146)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(452,225)


149,548


(468,543)


171,940

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

848,661


760,142


864,979


737,750

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 396,436


$ 909,690


$ 396,436


$ 909,690

(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $12.5 million and $8.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 and 2026 and $22.8 million and $15.6 million for the first two quarters of fiscal 2027 and 2026.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP results of operations to the nearest comparable GAAP measures

The following table presents non-GAAP gross margins by revenue source before certain items (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):



Second Quarter of Fiscal 2027


Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026



GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

gross

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

gross

margin (b)
































$ 5,336


(c)










$ 4,149


(c)











188


(d)










127


(d)











246


(e)










3,306


(e)





Gross profit --
product


$ 448,550


65.3 %


$ 5,770




$ 454,320


66.2 %


$ 296,007


66.3 %


$ 7,582




$ 303,589


68.0 %
































$ 10,287


(c)










$ 8,559


(c)











517


(d)










466


(d)











435


(e)










-







Gross profit --
subscription
services


$ 362,838


72.7 %


$ 11,239




$ 374,077


74.9 %


$ 308,329


74.4 %


$ 9,025




$ 317,354


76.5 %
































$ 15,623


(c)










$ 12,708


(c)











705


(d)










593


(d)











681


(e)










3,306


(e)





Total gross
profit


$ 811,388


68.4 %


$ 17,009




$ 828,397


69.9 %


$ 604,336


70.2 %


$ 16,607




$ 620,943


72.1 %

(a) GAAP gross margin is defined as GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

The following table presents certain non-GAAP consolidated results before certain items (in thousands, except per share amounts and percentages, unaudited):


Second Quarter of Fiscal 2027


Second Quarter of Fiscal 2026


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment




Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)


GAAP

results


GAAP

operating

margin (a)


Adjustment



Non-

GAAP

results


Non-

GAAP

operating

margin (b)





























$ 159,815


(c)










$ 117,393


(c)









5,400


(d)










4,164


(d)









1,261


(e)










3,536


(e)




Operating
income

$ 63,155


5.3 %


$ 166,476




$ 229,631


19.4 %


$ 4,871


0.6 %


$ 125,093



$ 129,964


15.1 %





























$ 159,815


(c)










$ 117,393


(c)









5,400


(d)










4,164


(d)









1,261


(e)










3,536


(e)









105


(f)










230


(f)









-












(27,966)


(g)




Net income

$ 74,149




$ 166,581




$ 240,730




$ 47,118




$ 97,357



$ 144,475


























Net income per
share -- diluted

$ 0.21








$ 0.70




$ 0.14







$ 0.43



Weighted-
average
shares used in
per share
calculation --
diluted

345,587




-




345,587




337,734




-



337,734



(a) GAAP operating margin is defined as GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(b) Non-GAAP operating margin is defined as non-GAAP operating income divided by revenue.

(c) To eliminate stock-based compensation expense.

(d) To eliminate payroll tax expense related to stock-based activities.

(e) To eliminate amortization expense of acquired intangible assets.

(f) To eliminate amortization expense of debt issuance costs related to our debt.

(g) To eliminate unrealized gain from mark-to-market adjustment on strategic investment.

Reconciliation from net cash provided by (used in) operating activities to free cash flow (in thousands except percentages, unaudited):


Second Quarter of Fiscal


2027


2026

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ (136,348)


$ 212,157

Less: purchases of property and equipment (1)

(101,254)


(62,027)

Free cash flow (non-GAAP)

$ (237,602)


$ 150,130

(1) Includes capitalized internal-use software costs of $12.5 million and $8.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2027 and 2026.

SOURCE Everpure

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.