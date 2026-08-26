EQB Inc.: EQB reports third quarter 2026 results including one month of results from PC Financial and announces dividend increase

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) today reported earnings for the third quarter and nine months ended July 31, 2026, including one month of results from the acquisition of President's Choice Bank ("PC Bank"), PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Broker Inc. and certain affiliated entities of PC Bank (collectively, "PC Financial").
- Adjusted diluted EPS1: $2.12, +4% q/q and +2% y/y (reported -$3.39)
- Adjusted PPPT1: $196.2 million, +28% q/q and +36% y/y (reported $135.1 million)
- Adjusted ROE1: 10.3%, +10 bps q/q and +20 bps y/y (reported -16.2%)
- Adjusted ROTCE1: 11.1%, +40 bps q/q and +50 bps y/y (reported -17.1%)
- Adjusted revenue1: $393.0 million, +30% q/q and +27% y/y (reported $391.3 million)
- Book value per share: $86.86, +7% q/q and +5% y/y
- Common share dividends declared: $0.63 per share, +3% q/q and +15% y/y
- Capital: CET1 ratio of 13.4% and total capital ratio of 16.6%
"With the closing of PC Financial on Canada Day, EQB has structurally shifted in customer reach, products, revenue mix and growth potential. The integration is progressing to plan, and we now meet millions of Canadians where they already are, including at the grocery aisle, at the pump, and across everyday spending moments," said Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, EQB. "Underneath the transaction, earnings were impacted by elevated performing and impaired provisions that reflect the continued pressure many Canadians are facing. Despite a housing market that has yet to turn, our core businesses performed well, and we made great progress growing market share and loans under management. The earnings power of the combined business will become more visible in Q4, and we will set out the path to our 2027 and medium-term return objectives at our Investor Day in December."
Closed PC Financial, positioning EQB to realize the benefits of integration, scale and synergies
- Transformational acquisition expands EQB's reach to more than 4 million directly served customers, establishes EQB as the exclusive financial services partner of the PC Optimum loyalty program and its more than 18 million active members, and elevates EQB's assets under management and administration1 to $151 billion
- Credit card and recurring PC insurance fee income meaningfully adds to EQB's revenue and brings diversification, contributing to 30% q/q and 27% y/y revenue growth, while increasing non-interest revenue to 19% of total revenue despite Q3/26 including only one month of PC Financial results
- Integration execution remains well underway with $15 million in annualized cost savings to date; on track toward a $30 million pre-tax annual run-rate synergy target
Significantly increased retail deposit customers with the completed acquisition of PC Financial
- Direct retail deposits increased to $10.8 billion in Q3 (+8% q/q and +11% y/y) driven by the addition of PC Bank direct retail deposits, which further diversified EQB's funding base. Direct retail deposits represented 29% of total deposit principal (up 155 bps q/q)
- With a combined customer base of over 4 million, establishes a solid foundation to grow the deposit base
Delivered growth in loans under management1 against a difficult operating environment
- Personal LUM1 increased 14% q/q and 11% y/y, reflecting the acquired credit card portfolio, momentum in the fast-growing decumulation segment and uninsured residential lending origination market share gains in Ontario, partially offset by a deliberate slowdown in lower risk-adjusted return segments including single-family insured mortgages
- Personal LUM1, excluding insured single-family mortgages, increased 19% q/q and 23% y/y
- Commercial LUM1 increased 2% q/q and 12% y/y, driven by strong growth in construction loans (predominantly insured) and continued strength in CMHC insured multi-unit residential mortgages
Expanding and diversifying revenue sources with PC Financial
- Net interest income (NII) increased 22% q/q and y/y, reflecting an increase in net interest margin (NIM)1 of 33 bps to 2.41% and a modest 2% increase in average interest earning assets. NIM1 expanded due to the addition of the higher yielding credit cards associated with the acquisition of PC Financial and related fair value marks. NIM1 on the Personal and Commercial lending portfolios remained relatively stable
- Adjusted non-interest revenue (NIR)1 increased 77% q/q and 55% y/y, reflecting a diversification of revenue, including credit card fee income (net of loyalty costs), insurance, and the accretion of fair value marks. These increases were partially offset by lower securitization gains
- Reported total revenue increased 29% q/q and 28% y/y
Higher provisions reflect acquired credit cards and real estate market conditions
- Reported provisions for credit losses (PCL) were up $258 million, primarily reflecting Day 1 PCL of $219 million on the acquired credit card portfolio
- Adjusted PCL1 reflects provisions relating to credit card activity in the month of July and increases in residential and commercial lending portfolios driven by softer real estate market conditions and equipment lease defaults
- Total gross impaired loans increased 4% q/q as new formations outpaced resolutions, primarily reflecting extended workout timelines. Total formations decreased $39 million or 16% q/q, with lower formations in Commercial partially offset by a modest increase in Personal residential lending portfolios
- The Bank is appropriately reserved for credit losses with net allowances as a percentage of total loan assets1 of 95 bps, compared to 46 bps at Q2/26, primarily reflecting the addition of an unsecured lending portfolio
Expense discipline remains strong
- EQB's adjusted efficiency ratio1 increased 70 bps q/q to 50.1% (reported 65.5%) and remains on track against its low-50% efficiency ratio target for 2026
- Adjusted expenses1 increased 32% q/q and 19% y/y reflecting the inclusion of one month of PC Financial and disciplined expense management
- Reported expenses increased 40% q/q and 50% y/y, reflecting PC Financial, integration-related costs, acquisition-related intangible asset amortization, and impairment charges
Capital strength supported dividend increase and buyback activity
- EQB declared a dividend of $0.63 per common share payable on September 29, 2026, to shareholders of record as of September 15, 2026, representing +3% and +15% increases from the dividends paid in June 2026 and September 2025, respectively
- In connection with the acquisition of PC Financial, EQB issued 7.2 million common shares on July 1, 2026. In Q3/26, EQB purchased and cancelled 147,589 common shares through its Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB) (2,441,213 repurchased year-to-date), supporting attractive return of capital for shareholders
"In Q3, we continued to execute with discipline: maintaining a strong efficiency ratio, expanding net interest margins, and proactively provisioning for credit losses," said Anilisa Sainani, CFO. "The closing of PC Financial represents a meaningful evolution in our business model, adding new revenue streams, enhancing earnings diversification, and reducing our reliance on housing and spread related income. Together, these changes strengthen the resilience of our earnings profile and position EQB for continued growth."
Analyst conference call and webcast: 10:30 a.m. ET on August 27, 2026
EQB's Chadwick Westlake, President and CEO, Anilisa Sainani, CFO, and Puneesh Arora, CRO, will host EQB's quarterly earnings call and webcast. The webcast with accompanying slides will be available at eqb.investorroom.com. To access the conference call with operator assistance, dial 416-945-7677 five minutes prior to the start time.
1 These are Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) measures or ratios, see "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section for more details.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTSConsolidated balance sheets (unaudited)
($000s) As at
July 31, 2026
October 31, 2025
July 31, 2025
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
802,497
717,253
485,757
Restricted cash
1,037,856
1,326,684
1,218,685
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
2,000,246
1,604,165
1,949,171
Investments
1,755,772
1,645,864
1,731,462
Loans:
Personal
34,984,026
31,027,017
31,534,296
Commercial
14,285,038
15,412,457
15,823,942
Allowance for credit losses
(485,387)
(206,801)
(170,399)
48,783,677
46,232,673
47,187,839
Securitization retained interests
1,111,015
1,028,623
999,729
Deferred tax assets
63,410
36,429
19,967
Other assets
Derivative financial instruments
162,657
242,799
246,162
Intangible assets
643,608
148,623
189,092
Goodwill
236,874
92,545
110,580
Investment in associate
52,720
49,884
49,877
Other
535,629
368,179
373,323
1,631,488
902,030
969,034
Total assets
57,185,961
53,493,721
54,561,644
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
37,405,378
36,616,511
36,360,714
Securitization liabilities
12,790,549
11,197,477
12,498,948
Obligations under repurchase agreements
-
104,568
148,623
Deferred tax liabilities
208,049
199,151
204,296
Funding facilities
1,705,918
1,454,087
1,385,306
Other liabilities
Derivative financial instruments
59,569
94,742
70,489
Other
966,668
615,386
581,710
1,026,237
710,128
652,199
Total liabilities
53,136,131
50,281,922
51,250,086
Equity:
Common shares
1,448,151
503,060
512,172
Other equity instruments
345,098
147,360
147,360
Contributed deficit
(18,610)
(15,014)
(15,034)
Retained earnings
2,264,240
2,566,475
2,656,635
Accumulated other comprehensive income
3,439
1,684
2,035
Total shareholders' equity
4,042,318
3,203,565
3,303,168
Non-controlling interests
7,512
8,234
8,390
Total equity
4,049,830
3,211,799
3,311,558
Total liabilities and equity
57,185,961
53,493,721
54,561,644
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($000s, except per share amounts)
July 31, 2026
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2026
July 31, 2025
Interest income:
Loans:
Personal
476,990
441,296
1,295,394
1,338,864
Commercial
212,041
239,468
653,211
718,715
Investments
20,768
21,314
62,976
61,438
Other
29,449
24,727
79,583
70,009
739,248
726,805
2,091,164
2,189,026
Interest expense:
Deposits
296,657
334,109
899,928
999,309
Securitization liabilities
108,799
122,476
314,635
360,250
Funding facilities
11,074
11,703
22,918
22,015
Other
3,544
34
10,337
187
420,074
468,322
1,247,818
1,381,761
Net interest income
319,174
258,483
843,346
807,265
Non-interest revenue:
Fees and other income
61,585
24,747
114,231
70,380
Net gains on loans and investments
902
521
2,984
3,854
Gain on sale from securitization activities
9,044
18,027
39,334
48,652
Net gains on hedging and derivatives
628
4,351
596
14,563
72,159
47,646
157,145
137,449
Revenue
391,333
306,129
1,000,491
944,714
Provision for credit losses
302,984
33,968
387,463
82,880
Revenue after provision for credit losses
88,349
272,161
613,028
861,834
Non-interest expenses:
Compensation and benefits
83,440
79,791
227,887
230,005
Product costs
55,696
25,343
104,351
74,002
Technology and system costs
31,557
25,362
74,686
71,344
Marketing and corporate expenses
28,653
18,046
76,876
54,359
Regulatory and legal and professional fees
47,847
14,540
87,672
40,158
Premises
9,086
7,872
26,028
21,531
256,279
170,954
597,500
491,399
(Loss) income before income taxes
(167,930)
101,207
15,528
370,435
Income tax (recovery) expense
(40,671)
27,843
11,940
99,069
Net (loss) income
(127,259)
73,364
3,588
271,366
Distribution to limited recourse capital notes holders
-
-
4,410
4,410
Net (loss) income available to common shareholders and non-controlling interests
(127,259)
73,364
(822)
266,956
Net (loss) income attributable to:
Common shareholders
(127,580)
73,014
(1,793)
265,949
Non-controlling interests
321
350
971
1,007
(127,259)
73,364
(822)
266,956
(Loss) earnings per share:
Basic
(3.39)
1.91
(0.05)
6.93
Diluted
(3.39)
1.90
(0.05)
6.88
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($000s)
July 31, 2026
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2026
July 31, 2025
Net (loss) income
(127,259)
73,364
3,588
271,366
Other comprehensive income - items that will be reclassified subsequently to income:
Debt instruments at fair value through other comprehensive income:
Net change in gains (losses) on fair value
697
(11,334)
(5,807)
4,693
Recovery of credit losses recognized to income
(49)
-
(242)
-
Reclassification of net losses to income
1,524
13,075
8,871
1,486
Other comprehensive income - items that will not be reclassified subsequently to income:
Equity instruments designated at fair value through other comprehensive income:
Net change in gains on fair value
560
-
2,063
868
Reclassification of net gains to retained earnings
-
-
-
(868)
2,732
1,741
4,885
6,179
Income tax expense
(963)
(639)
(1,626)
(1,928)
1,769
1,102
3,259
4,251
Cash flow hedges
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on fair value
23,681
5,501
25,698
(7,688)
Reclassification of net (gains) losses to income
(21,589)
(6,954)
(27,729)
(16,315)
2,092
(1,453)
(2,031)
(24,003)
Income tax (expense) recovery
(556)
3
554
6,083
1,536
(1,450)
(1,477)
(17,920)
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
3,305
(348)
1,782
(13,669)
Total comprehensive (loss) income
(123,954)
73,016
5,370
257,697
Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to:
Common shareholders
(124,275)
72,666
(11)
252,280
Other equity
-
-
4,410
4,410
Non-controlling interests
321
350
971
1,007
(123,954)
73,016
5,370
257,697
($000s) Three-month period ended
July 31, 2026
Common
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Other equity
Cash
Financial
Total
Attributable
Non-controlling
Total
Balance, beginning of period
483,598
345,105
(17,341)
2,420,049
(1,316)
1,432
116
3,231,527
7,653
3,239,180
Net (loss) Income
-
-
-
(127,580)
-
-
-
(127,580)
321
(127,259)
Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
18
18
18
-
18
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
1,536
1,769
3,305
3,305
-
3,305
Common shares issued on acquisition
962,601
-
-
-
-
-
-
962,601
-
962,601
Common share issuance costs, net of tax
(208)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(208)
(208)
Exercise of stock options
2,601
-
-
-
-
-
-
2,601
-
2,601
Common shares repurchased and cancelled
(1,936)
-
-
(10,734)
-
-
-
(12,670)
-
(12,670)
Automatic Share purchase obligation
-
-
-
4,034
-
-
-
4,034
-
4,034
Limited resource capital notes issuance costs, net of tax
-
(7)
-
-
-
-
-
(7)
-
(7)
Common share dividends
-
-
-
(21,529)
-
-
-
(21,529)
(462)
(21,991)
Put option - non-controlling interests
-
-
(908)
-
-
-
-
(908)
-
(908)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
1,134
-
-
-
-
1,134
-
1,134
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
1,495
-
(1,495)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
1,448,151
345,098
(18,610)
2,264,240
220
3,219
3,439
4,042,318
7,512
4,049,830
($000s) Three-month period ended
July 31, 2025
Common
Contributed
Retained
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
Other equity
Cash
Financial
Total
Attributable
Non-
Total
Balance, beginning of period
510,973
147,360
(19,177)
2,607,001
5,147
(2,803)
2,344
3,248,501
9,661
3,258,162
Net Income
-
-
-
73,014
-
-
-
73,014
350
73,364
Transfer of AOCI losses to net income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
39
39
39
-
39
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(1,450)
1,102
(348)
(348)
-
(348)
Exercise of stock options
952
-
-
-
-
-
-
952
-
952
Common share dividends
-
-
-
(20,297)
-
-
-
(20,297)
(462)
(20,759)
Put option - non-controlling interests
-
-
(1,442)
-
-
-
-
(1,442)
-
(1,442)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
4,242
(3,083)
-
-
-
1,159
(1,159)
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
1,590
-
-
-
-
1,590
-
1,590
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
247
-
(247)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
512,172
147,360
(15,034)
2,656,635
3,697
(1,662)
2,035
3,303,168
8,390
3,311,558
($000s) Nine-month period ended
July 31, 2026
Common shares
Contributed deficit
Retained earnings
Accumulated other
Other equity instruments
Cash
Financial
Total
Attributable
Non-
Total
Balance, beginning of period
503,060
147,360
(15,014)
2,566,475
1,697
(13)
1,684
3,203,565
8,234
3,211,799
Net Income
-
-
-
2,617
-
-
2,617
971
3,588
Transfer of AOCI gains to income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
(27)
(27)
(27)
-
(27)
Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(1,477)
3,259
1,782
1,782
-
1,782
Common shares issued on acquisition
962,601
-
-
-
-
-
-
962,601
-
962,601
Common shares issuance costs, net of tax
(208)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(208)
-
(208)
Exercise of stock options
10,982
-
-
-
-
-
-
10,982
-
10,982
Common shares repurchased and cancelled
(31,786)
-
-
(236,688)
-
-
-
(268,474)
-
(268,474)
Limited recourse capital notes issued
-
200,000
-
-
-
-
-
200,000
-
200,000
Limited recourse capital notes issuance costs, net of tax
-
(2,262)
-
-
-
-
-
(2,262)
-
(2,262)
Limited recourse capital notes distributions
-
-
-
(4,410)
-
-
-
(4,410)
-
(4,410)
Common share dividends
-
-
-
(63,754)
-
-
-
(63,754)
(1,693)
(65,447)
Put option - non-controlling interests
-
-
(2,818)
-
-
-
-
(2,818)
-
(2,818)
Stock-based compensation
-
-
2,724
-
-
-
-
2,724
-
2,724
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
3,502
-
(3,502)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
1,448,151
345,098
(18,610)
2,264,240
220
3,219
3,439
4,042,318
7,512
4,049,830
($000s) Nine-month period ended
July 31, 2025
Common shares
Contributed deficit
Retained earnings
Accumulated other
Other equity instruments
Cash
Financial
Total
Attributable
Non-
Total
Balance, beginning of period
505,876
147,440
(17,374)
2,483,309
21,617
(13,062)
8,555
3,127,806
10,379
3,138,185
Net Income
-
-
-
270,359
-
-
-
270,359
1,007
271,366
Realized loss on sale of shares, net of tax
-
-
-
(6,377)
-
-
-
(6,377)
-
(6,377)
Transfer of AOCI losses to retained earnings, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
7,016
7,016
7,016
-
7,016
Transfer of AOCI losses to income, net of tax
-
-
-
-
-
133
133
133
-
133
Other comprehensive loss, net of tax
-
-
-
-
(17,920)
4,251
(13,669)
(13,669)
-
(13,669)
Exercise of stock options
8,089
-
-
-
-
-
-
8,089
-
8,089
Common shares repurchased and cancelled
(3,740)
-
-
(24,432)
-
-
-
(28,172)
-
(28,172)
Issuance costs, net of tax
-
(80)
-
-
-
-
-
(80)
-
(80)
Limited recourse capital note distributions, net of tax
-
-
-
(4,410)
-
-
-
(4,410)
-
(4,410)
Common share dividends
-
-
-
(58,731)
-
-
-
(58,731)
(1,837)
(60,568)
Put option - non-controlling interests
-
-
(3,776)
-
-
-
-
(3,776)
-
(3,776)
Acquisition of non-controlling interests
-
-
4,242
(3,083)
-
-
-
1,159
(1,159)
-
Stock-based compensation
-
-
3,821
-
-
-
-
3,821
-
3,821
Transfer relating to the exercise of stock options
1,947
-
(1,947)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Balance, end of period
512,172
147,360
(15,034)
2,656,635
3,697
(1,662)
2,035
3,303,168
8,390
3,311,558
Three months ended
Nine months ended
($000s)
July 31, 2026
July 31, 2025
July 31, 2026
July 31, 2025
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net (loss) income
(127,259)
73,364
3,588
271,366
Adjustments for non-cash items in net income:
Financial instruments at fair value through income
30,135
110,533
(998)
(67,817)
Amortization of premiums/discounts on financial instruments
(8,681)
(692)
(13,238)
(6,275)
Depreciation of capital assets and amortization of intangible assets
27,315
16,844
57,776
49,238
Impairment of intangible assets
15,809
-
15,809
-
Provision for credit losses
302,984
33,968
387,463
82,880
Securitization gains
(9,044)
(18,027)
(39,334)
(48,653)
Stock-based compensation
1,134
1,590
2,724
3,821
Income taxes
(40,671)
27,843
11,940
99,069
Securitization retained interests
55,230
44,691
158,559
126,389
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Restricted cash
116,706
(222,094)
300,737
(246,698)
Securities purchased under reverse repurchase agreements
149,789
150,866
(396,081)
(689,053)
Loans receivable, net of securitizations
138,592
(176,355)
1,286,652
(442,501)
Other assets
42,383
(9,003)
7,368
(8,922)
Deposits
(1,542,405)
1,349,617
(1,469,280)
2,605,032
Securitization liabilities
162,176
(1,060,539)
(410,696)
(2,128,524)
Obligations under repurchase agreements
(50,493)
64,531
(104,568)
148,623
Funding facilities
767,142
(25,064)
(645)
438,350
Other liabilities
(82,759)
(27,275)
(15,215)
38,124
Income taxes paid
(3,322)
(20,287)
(61,936)
(88,046)
Cash flows (used in) from operating activities
(55,239)
314,511
(279,375)
136,403
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issuance of common shares
2,393
952
10,774
8,089
Net proceeds from issuance of limited recourse notes
(7)
-
197,738
(80)
Common share repurchased
(4,602)
-
(268,474)
(28,172)
Dividends paid on common shares
(21,991)
(20,759)
(65,447)
(60,568)
Distribution to other equity holders
-
-
(4,410)
(4,410)
Funding facilities used for the Acquisition
252,475
-
252,475
-
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
228,268
(19,807)
122,656
(85,141)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Purchase of investments
(252,179)
(370,789)
(849,361)
(387,208)
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired
37,404
-
37,404
-
Proceeds on sale or redemption of investments
265,672
82,864
1,134,381
242,337
Investment in associate
-
-
(3,598)
-
Net change in Canada Housing Trust re-investment accounts
-
-
-
53,032
Purchase of capital assets and system development costs
(24,662)
(21,769)
(76,863)
(65,307)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
26,235
(309,694)
241,963
(157,146)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
199,264
(14,990)
85,244
(105,884)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
603,233
500,747
717,253
591,641
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
802,497
485,757
802,497
485,757
Supplemental statement of cash flows disclosure:
Cash flows from operating activities include:
Interest received
683,031
683,755
1,996,582
2,062,196
Interest paid
(501,223)
(498,078)
(1,198,541)
(1,325,193)
Dividends received
-
-
-
350
About EQB Inc.
EQB Inc. (TSX: EQB) is a leading Canadian financial services company with approximately $151 billion in combined assets under management and administration. It is the parent company of Equitable Bank, the country's seventh largest Schedule I bank by assets, which operates EQ Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank.
Our purpose is to remake banking so every Canadian gets ahead, every day. Since 1970, we have built thoughtful financial solutions that serve more than 4 million customers, turning everyday moments into meaningful progress. As the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw Companies Limited's PC Optimum loyalty program - one of Canada's largest loyalty programs with more than 18 million members - EQ Bank's financial solutions are deeply embedded into the daily lives of Canadians.
We provide personal and commercial banking services to Canadian households and businesses through everyday banking, tailored lending and connected payments, while fueling competition and choice in Canadian banking. Through our subsidiaries, we also offer home and auto insurance, estate and trust services, credit union solutions and alternative asset management.
To learn more, visit eqb.investorroom.com and eqbank.ca, or connect with us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.
Investor contact:
Lemar Persaud
SVP, IR and Enterprise Performance Management
[email protected]
Media contact:?
Danielle Mason
Director, PR & Communications
[email protected]
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Statements made by EQB in the sections of this news release, in other filings with Canadian securities regulators and in other communications include forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (forward- looking statements). These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about EQB's objectives, strategies and initiatives, financial performance expectations and other statements made herein, whether with respect to EQB's businesses or the Canadian economy. Generally, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "guidance", "planned", "estimates", "forecasts", "outlook", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases which state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "should", "might" or "will be taken", "occur", "be achieved", "will likely" or other similar expressions of future or conditional verbs. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to EQB's ability to successfully integrate an acquired business, including but not limited to EQB's announced acquisition of PC Financial1 from Loblaw Companies Limited (the Acquisition), entering into the related commercial arrangement and future communications and disclosures regarding the Acquisition, the timing and expected benefits of such transactions, statements relating to the expected impact of the Acquisition, the anticipated benefits of the Acquisition, including the expected impact on EQB's size, operations, capabilities, growth drivers and opportunities, activities, attributes, profile, business services portfolio and loans, revenue and assets mix, market position, profitability, performance, and strategy; the expected impact of the Acquisition on EQB's financial performance; expectations regarding EQB's business model, plans and strategy, the maintenance of CET1 ratio and changes in adjusted EPS; strategic fit and complementarity of PC Financial and Equitable Bank; anticipated synergies and estimated transaction and integration costs and the timing of incurrence thereof, as well as EQB's financial performance objectives, vision and strategic goals, the economic and market review and outlook, the regulatory environment in which we operate, the outlook and priorities for each of its business lines, the expected impact on PC Financial customers and employees, the risk environment including liquidity and funding risk, and statements by EQB representatives.
Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, closing of transactions, performance or achievements of EQB to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to capital markets and additional funding requirements, fluctuating interest rates and general economic conditions including, without limitation global geopolitical risk, uncertainty arising from ongoing United States/Canada tariff concerns and related impacts, business acquisition, legislative and regulatory developments, changes in accounting standards, the nature of EQB's customers and rates of default, the integration of PC Financial and the realization of the anticipated benefits and synergies of the Acquisition in the timeframe anticipated, including impact and accretion in various financial metrics; the ability to retain management and key employees of PC Financial; and competition as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Management" in EQB's Q3 2026 Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) and in EQB's documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.
All material assumptions used in making forward-looking statements are based on management's knowledge of current business conditions and expectations of future business conditions and trends, including their knowledge of the current credit, interest rate, and liquidity conditions affecting EQB and the Canadian economy. Although EQB believes the assumptions used to make such statements are reasonable at this time and has attempted to identify in its continuous disclosure documents important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Certain material assumptions are applied by EQB in making forward-looking statements, including without limitation, assumptions regarding its continued ability to fund its loan business, a continuation of the current level of economic uncertainty that affects real estate market conditions including, without limitation, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, as well as no material changes in its operating cost structure and the current tax regime. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. EQB does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that are contained herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
1 On July 1, 2026, EQB completed the previously announced acquisition of PC Financial which is comprised of President's Choice Bank (PC Bank), PC® Financial Insurance Agency Inc., PC® Financial Insurance Broker Inc., and certain other affiliated entities of PC® Bank. In connection with the closing of the acquisition, EQB entered into a long-term strategic relationship with Loblaw pursuant to a commercial agreement to become the exclusive financial partner of Loblaw and its PC Optimum loyalty program.
Non-Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) Financial Measures and Ratios
To enable readers to better assess trends in underlying business performance and increase consistency with the reporting regimens used by other leading Canadian financial institutions, EQB provides adjusted results in parallel with reported measures. Adjusted results are non-GAAP financial measures that enable readers to assess underlying business results and trends. Adjustments listed below are presented on a pre-tax basis:
Q3 2026
- $37.42 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs;
- $22.00 million intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions;
- $1.71 million business exit costs(1); and
- $219.06 million initial provisions for credit losses associated with acquired PC Financial credit cards.
Q2 2026
- $17.75 million business exit costs(1);
- $13.84 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs; and
- $1.97 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.
Q3 2025
- $4.04 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity;
- $2.59 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;
- $0.86 million new office lease related expenses; and
- $1.97 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization.
YTD 2026
- $57.10 million PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs;
- $25.93 million intangible asset amortization and impairments related to acquisitions;
- $19.46 million business exit costs(1); and
- $219.06 million initial provisions for credit losses associated with acquired PC Financial credit cards.
YTD 2025
- $4.04 million fair value adjustment on a covered bond maturity;
- $5.91 million acquisitions-related intangible asset amortization;
- $7.01 million new office lease related expenses prior to occupancy;
- $2.59 million accelerated long-term incentive expense following the former CEO's passing;
- $1.78 million non-recurring operational effectiveness expenses and ACM and Concentra Bank acquisition and integration-related costs; and
- $5.02 million provision for credit losses associated with an equipment financing purchase facility.
(1) As part of its Challenger Bank strategy, EQB is actively optimizing its business mix, with a clear focus on disciplined capital allocation and prioritization of high-return growth opportunities. During Q3 2026, EQB exited a strategic investment that is no longer being pursued and during Q2 2026, EQB exited its Merchant Payments business. Both exits were not core to EQB's growth strategy and contributed minimally to earnings and return on equity.
The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP reported financial results to non-GAAP adjusted financial results.
Reconciliation of reported and adjusted financial results
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
($000s, except share and per share amounts)
31-Jul-26
30-Apr-26
31-Jul-25
31-Jul-26
31-Jul-25
Reported results
Net interest income (1)
319,174
260,732
258,483
843,346
807,265
Non-interest revenue (1)
72,159
41,632
47,646
157,145
137,449
Revenue
391,333
302,364
306,129
1,000,491
944,714
Non-interest expenses
256,279
182,858
170,954
597,500
491,399
Pre-provision pre-tax income (2)
135,054
119,506
135,175
402,991
453,315
Provision for credit loss
302,984
45,351
33,968
387,463
82,880
Income taxes
(40,671)
22,839
27,843
11,940
99,069
Net income
(127,259)
51,316
73,364
3,588
271,366
Net income attributable to common shareholders
(127,580)
46,571
73,014
(1,793)
265,949
Adjustments
Net interest income - covered bond fair value adjustment
-
-
4,035
-
4,035
Non-interest revenue - strategic investment exit
1,709
-
-
1,709
-
Non-interest expenses - PC Financial acquisition and integration-related costs
(37,420)
(13,839)
-
(57,096)
-
Non-interest expenses - acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and impairments
(21,995)
(1,969)
(1,969)
(25,933)
(5,907)
Non-interest expenses - business exit costs
-
(17,753)
-
(17,753)
-
Non-interest expenses - new office lease related costs
-
-
(857)
-
(7,009)
Non-interest expenses - accelerated incentive expense
-
-
(2,594)
-
(2,594)
Non-interest expenses - non-recurring operational effectiveness and acquisition-related costs
-
-
-
-
(1,782)
Provision for credit loss - acquired credit cards
(219,061)
-
-
(219,061)
-
Provision for credit loss - equipment financing purchase facility
-
-
-
-
(5,018)
Impact on net income before taxes from adjustments
280,185
33,561
9,455
321,552
26,345
Income taxes - tax impact on above adjustments (3)
71,639
6,568
2,561
80,310
7,014
Post-tax adjustments - net income
208,546
26,993
6,894
241,242
19,331
Adjustments attributed to minority interests
(230)
(228)
(230)
(687)
(750)
Post-tax adjustments - net income to common shareholders
208,316
26,765
6,664
240,555
18,581
Adjusted results (2)
Net interest income (1)
319,174
260,732
262,518
843,346
811,300
Non-interest revenue (1)
73,868
41,632
47,646
158,854
137,449
Revenue
393,042
302,364
310,164
1,002,200
948,749
Non-interest expenses
196,864
149,297
165,534
496,718
474,107
Pre-provision pre-tax income
196,178
153,067
144,630
505,482
474,642
Provision for credit loss
83,923
45,351
33,968
168,402
77,862
Income taxes
30,968
29,407
30,404
92,250
106,083
Net income
81,287
78,309
80,258
244,830
290,697
Net income attributable to common shareholders
80,736
73,336
79,678
238,762
284,530
Diluted earnings per share
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding
37,996,057
36,055,643
38,519,991
37,184,721
38,654,423
Diluted (loss) earnings per share - reported
(3.39)
1.29
1.90
(0.05)
6.88
Diluted earnings per share - adjusted (2)
2.12
2.03
2.07
6.42
7.36
Diluted earnings per share - adjustment impact
5.51
0.74
0.17
6.47
0.48
(1) Effective November 1, 2024, interest income earned from retained interests and interest expense incurred on servicing liabilities are reclassed from Non-interest revenue to Net interest income. Prior period comparative figures have been updated to conform to current period presentation. (2) These are non-GAAP measures or ratios, see "Non-GAAP financial measures and ratios" section.. (3) Income tax expense associated with non-GAAP adjustment was calculated based on the statutory tax rate applicable for that period.
Return on tangible common equity (ROTCE)
Effective Q3 2026, EQB began reporting Return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE), a non-GAAP financial measure that reflects the return generated on tangible common equity. Management uses ROTCE, together with other financial measures, to assess how efficiently EQB generates earnings from the tangible capital available to support its business. Following the acquisition of PC Financial, which increased goodwill and intangible assets, ROTCE provides readers with a useful additional perspective on EQB's underlying profitability, capital efficiency and comparability.
The table below presents the computation of ROTCE and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
($000s, except percentage)
31-Jul-26
30-Apr-26
31-Jul-25
31-Jul-26
31-Jul-25
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders
(127,580)
46,571
73,014
(1,793)
265,949
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets (Post-tax and non-controlling interests)
3,428
1,258
1,256
5,943
3,708
Net (loss) income attributable to common shareholders excluding the post-tax and non-controlling interests impact of amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets [A]
(124,152)
47,829
74,270
4,150
269,657
After-tax impact of other adjusting items (Post non-controlling interests)
204,888
25,507
5,408
234,612
14,873
Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders [B]
80,736
73,336
79,678
238,762
284,530
Average common shareholders' equity
3,123,129
2,936,317
3,128,320
2,997,083
3,068,010
Average goodwill
(128,627)
(92,545)
(110,580)
(106,978)
(110,580)
Average acquisition-related intangible assets
(159,756)
(53,297)
(59,203)
(96,668)
(61,172)
Net of average related deferred tax liabilities
41,923
12,804
14,251
24,645
14,734
Average tangible common equity [C]
2,876,669
2,803,279
2,972,788
2,818,082
2,910,992
ROTCE - reported [A]/[C]
(17.1 %)
7.0 %
9.9 %
0.2 %
12.4 %
ROTCE - adjusted [B]/[C]
11.1 %
10.7 %
10.6 %
11.3 %
13.1 %
Other non-GAAP financial measures and ratios:
- Adjusted efficiency ratio: derived by dividing adjusted non-interest expenses by adjusted revenue. A lower adjusted efficiency ratio reflects a more efficient cost structure.
- Adjusted return on equity (ROE): calculated on an annualized basis and defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of weighted average common shareholders' equity outstanding during the period.
- Adjusted return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE): calculated on an annualized basis and defined as adjusted net income available to common shareholders as a percentage of average Tangible common equity outstanding during the period.
- Assets under administration (AUA): is the sum of (1) assets over which EQB's subsidiaries have been named as trustee, custodian, executor, administrator, or other similar role; (2) loans held by credit unions for which EQB's subsidiaries act as servicer.
- Assets under management (AUM): is the sum of total balance sheet assets, loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB, and assets managed on behalf on investors.
- Loans under management (LUM): is the sum of loan principal reported on the consolidated balance sheet and loan principal derecognized but still managed by EQB.
- Net interest margin (NIM): is calculated on an annualized basis by dividing net interest income by the average total interest earning assets for the period.
- Pre-provision pre-tax income (PPPT): is the difference between revenue and non-interest expenses.
- Return on Tangible common equity (ROTCE): calculated on an annualized basis and is defined as net income available to common shareholders, excluding the amortization and write-down of acquisition-related intangible assets other than software, as a percentage of average Tangible common equity outstanding during the period.
- Tangible common equity: calculated as common shareholders' equity less goodwill and acquisition-related intangible assets other than software, net of deferred tax.
- Total loan assets: calculated on a gross basis (prior to Allowance for Credit Losses) as the sum of both Loans - Personal and Loans - Commercial on the balance sheet.
SOURCE EQB Inc.