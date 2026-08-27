PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT HIGHLIGHTS KEY ANNOUNCEMENTS AND UPCOMING LINEUP AT GAMESCOM 2026

PARIS, FRANCE - August 27th, 2026 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) - PULLUP Entertainment, a major player in the video game industry, alongside its subsidiaries, today looks back on the series of key announcements made across the Group during Gamescom 2026, the world's largest gaming event. With over ten titles featured across some of the most-watched gaming showcases, including Gamescom's Opening Night Live and the Future Games Show, PulluP Entertainment highlights an exceptionally strong portfolio alongside an exclusive preview of its 2026 and 2027 roadmap.

« Our strong presence at Gamescom reflects the breadth and quality of our portfolio, from established franchises to ambitious new IPs and partnerships. » says Geoffroy Sardin, Chief Executive Officer at PulluP Entertainment. « It also highlights the strength of our teams and gives us great confidence in the exciting lineup we are building for the coming years. »

Focus Entertainment strengthens its portfolio with long-waited titles and brand-new publishing partnerships

Focus Entertainment will publish CLUTCH, a new racing IP by Forza Horizon veterans

Focus Entertainment Publishing announced a partnership with Maverick Games, independent developer founded by award-winning game creators. CLUTCH puts players inside the double life of a new generation of racing outsiders - competing at the highest level of professional motorsport by day and entering a dangerous underground racing world by night. CLUTCH is scheduled for release in Spring 2027 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

World premiere announcement of Elta: Defying All Gods

Focus Entertainment Publishing and Afterburner Studios proudly announced Elta: Defy All Gods, coming early 2027 on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Elta: Defy All Gods is a science-fantasy action-platformer, blending free-form melee combat, fluid platforming and sci-fi exploration. Players will need to brawl their way out of corrupted worlds with their dragon-god companion.

Road Kings, the next-gen truck simulator, is set to release for March 11, 2027

Benefiting from Saber's technical expertise in creating immersive simulations,Road Kingsinvites players to take the driver's seat of a 40-ton semi, and deliver goods across the vast, vibrant landscapes of the American South, while tackling disaster-struck missions. From humble beginnings as a rookie driver to rising as a seasoned owner-operator, players will carve their own reputation while braving unpredictable hazards. Road Kings will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC from March 11, 2027.

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy launch trailer showcased at Opening Night Live

A prequel to the award-winning saga by French developer Asobo Studio, Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacycombines combat, exploration, environmental puzzles and narrative-driven adventure. With a launch trailer premiered at Opening Night Live, his brand-new perspective on A Plague Tale universe is releasing today on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Revive a barren planet in BioEden starting September 3

Also part of Focus Entertainment's Gamescom lineup is new cozy management title BioEden by Broken Arms Games. Players will step into the shoes of a Keeper, entrusted by the Cosmic Collective to bring life back to a world waiting to be healed. Manage your resources mindfully, develop your progression trees, and slowly watch flora and fauna come back to life around you. BioEden will be available on all platforms on September 3.

Indie games specialist Dotemu presents four new titles

Brand new-title Acornia: Mirror Worlds setting for release in 2027

The Arcade Crew and Splashteam (Tinykin, Splasher) revealed Acornia: Mirror Worlds during the Opening Night Live pre-show, a dual-dimension action-adventure blending exploration, combat and shop management. Players take on the role of a young squirrel fighting to protect her homeworld while building and running her own pastry shop. Acornia: Mirror Worlds is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch 2 next year.

New officially licensed title Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern revealed

Dotemu and Homo Ludens announced Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern, a standalone management simulation developed under the globally acclaimed fantasy IP. Even legends need a long rest, so step into the underestimated but crucial role of innkeeper, build a cozy abode for adventurers, and help the land's mightiest heroes prepare for their next great quest. Dungeons & Dragons: Long Rest Tavern launches next year on PC.

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster showcases gameplay trailer

Dotemu and developer Old Skull Games revealed the first gameplay from Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster, an all-new single-player stealth-action platformer offering a self-contained, refreshing new take on the globally beloved franchise by Games Workshop. Inspired by the legacy of the greatest 2D action platformer, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster's dark, gritty quest for bloodshed will launch on PC and consoles in 2027.

Dotemu Launches 8-player party game Blasterbug: Last Bug Standing!

Dotemu shadow dropped at the Pixel Arcadia retro showcase Blasterbug: Last Bug Standing! an all-new free party game that's the bomb. Blasterbug: Last Bug Standing! stars colorful bug heroes in ever-changing arenas where well-timed Pome-Grenade help splatter your opponents across local multiplayer with up to eight players.

Train Sim World 7 by Dovetail Games will release on September 15th

Award-winning developer and publisher Dovetail Games announced the highly anticipated Train Sim World 7, newest entry in the Train Sim World franchise. New routes, gameplay, controls, and long-awaited trains: Train Sim World 7 is packed with new player-requested content, including one of the most highly-anticipated locomotives in Train Sim World history, the German ICE 4. The game is on track to release on September 15th, 2026, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Gallipoli, the newest addition to the popular WW1 Games Series by Blackmill Games is now available

A few days prior Gamescom, BlackMill Games just launched Gallipoli, the newest entry in the acclaimed WW1 Game Series, now available on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Inspired by the Gallipoli campaign and the wider Ottoman Fronts, Gallipoli pits British Empire and Ottoman forces against one another in intense 25v25 squad-based battles. The game brings one of the First World War's most demanding campaigns to life while staying true to the grounded, objective-focused gameplay the WW1 Game Series is known for.

About PULLUP Entertainment

With nearly 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €281 million in 2025/26, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING , a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 DOTEMU, a specialist in independent games, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 and Marvel Cosmic Invasion, developer and publisher of Absolum

Four Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), and CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP)

(Train Sim World), (The Surge), (WW1 Game Series), and (new Live Service IP) SCRIPTEAM A dedicated division to the production of TV series and movies, and the adaptation of the Group's intellectual properties

Upcoming event: Annual General Meeting on September 23, 2026, and Q2 2026/27 Revenue on October 22, 2026



Contacts

Investor Relations

Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: IR@pullupent.com



Focus Entertainment Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: clemence.bigeon@focusent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette

Tel: +33 (0)6 33 67 79 49

Email: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

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