PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT REPORTS ITS 2026/27 FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE

Robust Back Catalogue performance

Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy gaining traction, with record wishlists for the franchise[1]

Portfolio of strong brands and promising games, including Bradley The Badger,

Magicians: The Devil's Deal (co-IP), Road Kings, Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster,

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3

2026/27 first-quarter revenue of €44.4 million

Solid Back catalogue: Stable, excl. impact of deferred revenue, at €39.3 million vs €39.4 million in Q1 2025/26

Key contributors: Absolum, Atomic Heart, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, RoadCraft, SnowRunner, Train Sim World

Absolum, Atomic Heart, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, RoadCraft, SnowRunner, Train Sim World Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 sold more units in Q1 2026/27 than in Q1 2025/26

Over 500,000 copies of the A Plague Tale franchise (Innocence and Requiem) sold since the early June release date announcement of Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy (co-IP)

PARIS, FRANCE - July 16, 2026 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) is reporting its revenue for the first quarter of FY 2026/27, ended June 30, 2026.

First-quarter revenue - unaudited

In millions of Euros Q1 2026/27 Q1 2025/26 Var. New releases 1.9 18.6 -89.8% Back catalogue 40.1 58.4 -31.3% Other 2.4 2.3 +5.0% Group Revenue 44.4 79.3 -44.0%

Back catalogue includes deferred revenues of €0.9 million in Q1 2026/27 and €19.0 million in Q1 2025/26.

Geoffroy Sardin, CEO, comments: "Our teams' excellent execution on Back catalogue was the quarter's main highlight. Excluding deferred revenue, its performance was robust, reflecting its quality and depth. The key contributors include Absolum, A Plague Tale, Atomic Heart, Marvel Cosmic Invasion, John Carpenter's Toxic Commando, RoadCraft, SnowRunner, TrainSim World and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. The visibility provided by Back catalogue represents a major asset, enabling us to invest in the Group's transformation towards asset ownership - with 14 projects currently in development based on proprietary or co-owned IP - and a stronger focus on recurring revenue, particularly through Live content".

Geoffroy Sardin adds: "Several recent announcements have received an excellent response from players, including Bradley The Badger, Magicians: The Devil's Deal (co-IP) and Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster. Our appeal as a publisher continues to grow among the industry's leading creators. We are leveraging the reputation of Focus Entertainment and Dotemu, as well as our recognized positioning for high-quality games with uncompromising gameplay.

With these titles, as well as Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy - a co-IP scheduled for release on August 27 - Gallipoli (proprietary IP), Road Kings, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 and several proprietary IPs being developed by our in-house studios, we are positioning PULLUP Entertainment to capitalize on the strong and highly competitive trends of the AA and indie games segment. We are maintaining our agile approach while continuing to apply strict discipline to improve our financial performance over the coming years".

First-quarter revenue totaled €44.4 million, down 44.0% compared with the first quarter of 2025/26, which benefited from €19.0 million of deferred revenue and the launch of RoadCraft.

New Releases generated €1.9 million of revenue to be compared with €18.6 million for the first quarter of 2025/26. Back Catalogue revenue contracted from €58.4 million for the first quarter of 2025/26 to €40.1 million. Excluding deferred revenue, Back Catalogue is stable at €39.3 million versus €39.4 million in Q1 2025/26. This solid performance reflects the quality of PULLUP Entertainment's titles, its teams' expertise to grow the value of games several years after their release, and the ramp-up of Live operations that keep players engaged over the long term.

Line-up for FY 2026/27

Focus Entertainment Publishing: Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy / Road Kings / BioEden

Dotemu: Chivalware / Theos: City of Myth / Wardens of Avalon / Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster

Chivalware / Theos: City of Myth / Wardens of Avalon / Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Deathmaster BlackMill Games : Gallipoli, WW1 Game Series

: Gallipoli, WW1 Game Series Dovetail Games: a new Train Sim World installment

Other games will be unveiled during the year. The line-up will be further strengthened with independent titles from the Deck 13 Spotlight and The Arcade Crew (Dotemu) labels, as well as an ambitious Live content program.

Upcoming event: Annual General Meeting on September 23, 2026 and Q2 2026/27 revenue on October 22, 2026 (after market close)

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €281 million in 2025/26, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING , a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. DOTEMU, a specialist in indie games, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 and Marvel Cosmic Invasion, developer and publisher of Absolum.

Four Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge, new IP), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).

(Train Sim World), (The Surge, new IP), (WW1 Game Series), (new Live Service IP). SCRIPTEAM, a division dedicated to the production of TV series and movies, as well as the adaptation of the Group's licenses.





Contacts

Investor Relations

Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: IR@pullupent.com





Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: Clemence.BIGEON@focusent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette

Tel: +33 (0)6 33 67 79 49

Email: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

[1] All platforms combined, 50 days pre-launch

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