PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING AND UPPERCUT GAMES ANNOUNCE A PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP FOR MAGICIANS: THE DEVIL'S DEAL

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING AND UPPERCUT GAMES ANNOUNCE

A PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP FOR MAGICIANS: THE DEVIL'S DEAL

PARIS, FRANCE - June 8, 2026 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) - Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of the PULLUP Entertainment Group, and Uppercut Games are thrilled to announce Magicians: The Devil's Deal, planned for release in 2027. In this new narrative-driven FPS, players step into the shoes of Jacob, a gifted stage magician betrayed by his own peers in their ruthless pursuit of power.

Right from its reveal at the Xbox Showcase on June 7, 2026, Magicians: The Devil's Deal quickly became one of the event's standout announcements, sparking widespread enthusiasm from gamers and the media.

Magicians: The Devil's Deal is an original co-owned IP from Focus Entertainment Publishing and the Australian studio Uppercut Games. Developed by a team of renowned industry veterans, the game combines exploration, atmospheric worldbuilding, and high-stakes confrontations. It also marks a significant milestone in the partnership between the two companies, following PULLUP Entertainment's minority investment in Uppercut Games.

« We are thrilled to collaborate with the talented teams at Uppercut Games, who are doing an excellent job executing the vision that first attracted us to Magicians: The Devil's Deal » expressed Vincent Chataignier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Focus Entertainment. « Its unique universe allows for original gameplay experiences, something that has always been central to Focus' editorial DNA. This project marks an important step for us, both as a new partnership and as an opportunity to bring a unique creative vision and player experience to life. We're excited to finally share this game with the world and look forward to seeing players discover it. »

« We fell in love with the world of stage magic through 1890s posters, a rich, flamboyant vision filled with tricks, demons, and colorful characters » says Ed Orman, co-founder and Director at Uppercut Games. « As a studio, we strive to create deep experiences where players can get lost through exploration and storytelling. Magicians: The Devil's Deal brings those passions together. With Focus Entertainment, we're creating a world of spectacular characters, stage-magic powers, and a story shaped by deception and betrayal. We can't wait for players to experience its twists and turn. »

Magicians: The Devil's Deal is planned for release in 2027 and will be available on PC, Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5.

About Uppercut Games

Uppercut Games is an independent video game development studio based in Canberra, Australia, founded in 2011 by industry veterans who previously worked at Irrational Games (BioShock series). The studio gained early recognition with its mobile sci-fi shooter EPOCH and later expanded to PC and console platforms with titles like Submerged, a combat-free exploration game set in a post-apocalyptic flooded city, and City of Brass, a first-person action adventure inspired by Arabian Nights, featuring roguelike mechanics. Now, the studio is working on its most ambitious game yet, Magicians: The Devil's Deal.

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €281 million in 2025/26, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING , a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. DOTEMU, a specialist in independent games, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 and Marvel Cosmic Invasion, developer and publisher of Absolum.

Five Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).

(Train Sim World), (The Surge), (WW1 Game Series), (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and (new Live Service IP). SCRIPTEAM, a division dedicated to the production of TV series and films, as well as the adaptation of the Group's licenses.

Upcoming event: 2025/26 full-year earnings on June 11, 2026 (after market close).

Contacts



Investor Relations

Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: IR@pullupent.com



Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: clemence.bigeon@focusent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette

Tel: +33 (0)6 33 67 79 49

Email: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

Constance Baudry

Tel: +33 (0)6 82 43 69 62

Email: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr

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