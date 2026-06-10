PULLUP ENTERTAINMENT: FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING AND DAY 4 NIGHT ANNOUNCE A PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP FOR BRADLEY THE BADGER, ONE OF THE TOP REVEALS OF THE 2025 GAME AWARDS

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING AND DAY 4 NIGHT ANNOUNCE

A PUBLISHING PARTNERSHIP FOR BRADLEY THE BADGER,

ONE OF THE TOP REVEALS OF THE 2025 GAME AWARDS

PARIS, FRANCE - June 10, 2026 - PULLUP Entertainment (FR0012419307 - ALPUL) - Focus Entertainment Publishing, a subsidiary of the PULLUP Entertainment Group, is pleased to announce a major publishing partnership with Day 4 Night Studios, an independent developer founded by award-winning game creators, for the genre-bending and satirical action-adventure game, Bradley the Badger.

From its reveal at The Game Awards 2025, Bradley the Badger, was embraced by players and the gaming industry worldwide for its fresh approach and as a love letter to games. The game quickly became one of the event's most anticipated reveals, ranking among the top 10 most wishlisted titles among all new announcements on Steam just one week after the show. Driven by the creative vision and extensive experience of its game directors, Christian Cantamessa and Davide Soliani, the title reflects Day 4 Night's mission to deliver original, memorable, and genuine games.

Through this agreement, Focus Entertainment Publishing will support Day 4 Night in the worldwide publishing of Bradley the Badger, with the shared ambition to create a standout game, build on the enthusiasm already generated and delight players everywhere.

This partnership reflects Focus Entertainment Publishing's ongoing strategy of supporting renowned talent, original creations and high-potential worlds, while further enriching its line-up of differentiated premium games.

"At Focus Entertainment Publishing, we support projects that carry a strong vision, a clear identity, and the promise of a unique experience for players," said Vincent Chataignier, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Focus Entertainment Publishing. "Bradley the Badger immediately stood out through its tone, personality, and potential. We are very proud to partner with Day 4 Night, a studio founded by highly accomplished and experienced creators, to amplify the excitement surrounding this exceptional game and help it fully realize its potential."

"With Bradley the Badger, we set out to create an adventure shaped by everything we love about games, their sense of wonder, their ability to surprise and the emotional stories behind them," said Davide Soliani and Christian Cantamessa, Co-Founders and Game Directors of Day 4 Night Studios. "It is a project about imagination, creativity and rediscovering the spark that made us fall in love with video games. This is exactly the kind of original, sincere and fun experience Day 4 Night was founded to make. Focus Entertainment is the ideal partner for Bradley. They are known for their respect for creative talent, belief in bold ideas and ability to bring them to players around the world."

More information on Bradley the Badger will be shared at a later date.

About DAY 4 NIGHT Studio

Day 4 Night Studios is an independent game development studio founded by industry veterans Davide Soliani, Christian Cantamessa, Cristina Nava, Gian Marco Zanna and Luca Breda. Led creatively by Davide Soliani (Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle, Rayman) and Christian Cantamessa (Red Dead Redemption, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor), the studio is focused on creating deeply sincere and original games that innovate in storytelling and design. With offices in Los Angeles and Milan, Day 4 Night combines international talent with the agility of a small team and the ambition to build distinctive new worlds. The studio is currently developing its debut original intellectual property, Bradley the Badger, first revealed at The Game Awards 2025. For logos, press photos and more information, please visit d4nstudios.com and follow Day 4 Night Studios on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X.

Upcoming event: 2025/26 full-year earnings on June 11, 2026 (after market close).

About PULLUP Entertainment

With over 600 employees across Europe and revenue of €281 million in 2025/26, PULLUP Entertainment is a major player in the video game and entertainment industry. The Group operates through:

Two Publishing Divisions:

FOCUS ENTERTAINMENT PUBLISHING , a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2.

, a global leader in publishing, known for successful titles such as A Plague Tale, SnowRunner and Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2. DOTEMU, a specialist in independent games, publisher of TMNT: Shredder's Revenge, Streets of Rage 4 and Marvel Cosmic Invasion, developer and publisher of Absolum.

Five Development Studios & One Audiovisual Structure:

DOVETAIL GAMES (Train Sim World), DECK13 (The Surge), BLACKMILL GAMES (WW1 Game Series), DOUZE DIXIÈMES (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and CARPOOL STUDIO (new Live Service IP).

(Train Sim World), (The Surge), (WW1 Game Series), (Shady Part of Me and Memories in Orbit), and (new Live Service IP). SCRIPTEAM, dedicated to adapting our licenses into series and films.

Contacts



Investor Relations

Aurélien Briand - Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: IR@pullupent.com



Press Relations

Clémence Bigeon

Tel: +33 (0)1 55 26 85 00

Email: clemence.bigeon@focusent.com

Jean Benoît Roquette

Tel: +33 (0)6 33 67 79 49

Email: jeanbenoit@balboaconseil.com

Constance Baudry

Tel: +33 (0)6 82 43 69 62

Email: constance.baudry@agence-constance.fr

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