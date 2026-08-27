

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Ramsay Health Care Limited (RHC.AX), a healthcare services provider operating across Australia, the UK and Europe, reported a sharp increase in fiscal 2026 profit, mainly due to substantially lower amortisation and impairment charges and higher revenue.



On the ASX, Ramsay Health Care shares were up about 14% at A$50.13.



'Our Australian hospitals business delivered a strong performance, with our transformation continuing to build momentum behind our 'Big 5' hospital initiatives. Our strategic focus on growing in high acuity and priority therapeutic areas, improving theatre utilisation, and disciplined procurement and expense management, has driven admissions growth and margin expansion. Pleasingly, we achieved this alongside improved patient, doctor and team NPS,' stated CEO and managing director Natalie Davis.



Profit before tax surged to A$513.6 million from A$101.8 million a year earlier.



Amortisation and impairment charges fell to A$56.8 million from A$366.4 million. The prior-year result included a A$305.2 million impairment against the UK cash-generating unit. Net other financing costs also declined to A$301.7 million from A$317.8 million.



Net profit after tax after non-controlling interests jumped to A$329.2 million from A$24.0 million. Earnings per share rose to 135.8 cents from 3.0 cents



Excluding one-time items, underlying profit after tax after non-controlling interests jumped 19.3% to A$364.1 million from A$305.3 million. Underlying earnings per share increased 20.5% to 151.0 cents from 125.3 cents.



Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose 56.5% to A$1.105 billion from A$706.2 million. Underlying EBIT increased 11.5% to A$1.162 billion.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew 6.9% to A$2.309 billion from A$2.159 billion last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation and rent (EBITDAR) rose 6.3% to A$2.469 billion from A$2.324 billion a year earlier.



Total segment revenue and other income, excluding interest income, increased 5.1% to A$18.699 billion from A$17.787 billion in the previous year.



Revenue rose 7.8% in Australia to A$6.818 billion and 5.4% in Europe to A$9.276 million, while UK revenue declined 2.1% to A$2.605 billion.



Ramsay Health Care declared a final dividend of 48.5 cents per share, up from 40.0 cents a year ago.



For fiscal 2027, the Ramsay Funding Group expects to deliver growth in EBIT and EBIT margin expansion, driven by operational improvements across Australia and both UK businesses.



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