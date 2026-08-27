H1 2026 Group sales at $12.2 billion 1 , 2% lower (-7% at constant exchange rates, CER) versus prior year reflecting the impact of business restructuring and the focus on higher quality business

, 2% lower (-7% at constant exchange rates, CER) versus prior year reflecting the impact of business restructuring and the focus on higher quality business H1 2026 Group EBITDA at $2.4 billion, 2% higher (3% at CER) versus prior year

EBITDA margin improved 0.9 percentage points to 19.5% for the first half year, driven by continued focus on higher-margin businesses, innovation and AI leadership

Favorable currency impact on sales, mainly driven by the US dollar, was largely offset by adverse impact on costs due to different currency mix

Crop Protection sales rose 4% and secured almost 900 new registrations, re-registrations and label extensions in the first half of 2026

Syngenta Group, the world's largest agricultural technology company by revenue, reported its financial results for the first half and second quarter of 2026, delivering a robust performance with improved profitability and margins across all business units. The Group's strategic focus on core businesses, innovation and AI leadership, together with disciplined cost management, continued to support margin growth.

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Syngenta Group strengthens profitability in H1 2026; EBITDA margins expand across all business units

Sales for the first half of 2026 were $12.2 billion, down 2% year-on-year (-7% at CER). The slight sales decline was primarily due to business restructuring, specifically the reduction of the low-margin grain trading business in China.

EBITDA for the first half of the year rose to $2.4 billion, up 2% (+3% at CER) year-on-year. The Group's EBITDA margin for the first half of 2026 was 19.5%, up 0.9 percentage points compared to 18.6% in H1 2025. In H1 2026 Syngenta Group expanded its EBITDA margins across all business units, underscoring the deliberate shift toward higher-quality earnings.

Sales for the second quarter of 2026 were $5.7 billion, down 7% compared to the prior year, and down 10% at CER. Second quarter 2026 EBITDA was $1.0 billion, down 2% in reported terms but up 4% at constant exchange rates.

In the first half of 2026, Syngenta Group reinforced its ambition to scale AI capabilities for operational and strategic leadership by investing in partnerships and projects that translate artificial intelligence into tangible business value.

Syngenta Group remains focused on accelerating innovation delivery and digital capabilities, while managing cost discipline amid a volatile macroeconomic and geopolitical environment, to sustain profitable growth under the new leadership of Hengde Qin who took over the CEO role on 1 August 2026.

____________________ 1 Syngenta Group transferred its entire equity stake in Sinofert to Sinochem Hong Kong on 23 December 2025. Sinofert is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. All figures (sales, EBITDA and EBITDA margin) are presented on a like-for-like basis, and prior-year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

(Note: See endnotes for definition of sales, EBITDA and CER as used in this document)

H1 2026

H1 2026 H1 2025 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 12.2 12.5 -2 -7 EBITDA 2.4 2.3 2 3

Q2 2026

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Change Change (CER) $bn $bn Sales 5.7 6.1 -7 -10 EBITDA 1.0 1.0 -2 4

Syngenta Crop Protection

Syngenta Crop Protection delivered sales in the first half of 2026 of $6.6 billion, up 4% (-1% CER), driven by continued strong demand for higher-value product innovations and branded formulations. PLINAZOLIN technology, a breakthrough insecticide with a novel mode of action, ADEPIDYN technology, a revolutionary broad-spectrum fungicide, and TYMIRIUM technology, used for nematode and fungal disease control, maintained strong momentum in key markets. Biologicals sales continued to perform strongly across all regions.

In Europe, Crop Protection sales grew strongly by 8%, driven by a favorable foreign-exchange (FX) effects, even though the second quarter was challenged by heat and drought, which suppressed fungicide and pre-emergence applications in key crops. Asia, Middle East Africa (excluding China) grew by 5%, while China maintained its strong momentum with 20% year-on-year growth on the back of a continued robust demand for latest technologies and biologicals.

Brazil delivered 7% sales growth despite continued pricing pressure. Growth was driven by a strong customer-focused strategy and the successful adoption of innovative technologies, including TYMIRIUM technology, PLINAZOLIN technology and ADEPIDYN technology. Latin America sales declined 11%, reflecting continued pricing pressure and lower volumes due to elevated channel inventories and ongoing destocking, particularly in Argentina. This was partly offset by the successful launch of PLINAZOLIN technology in Mexico.

North America sales declined by 4% due to timing differences in channel stocking. The region delivered growth in the second quarter, supported by a strong first-year adoption of VICTRATO, a novel seed treatment that targets nematodes and key fungal diseases, improving crop establishment and safeguarding yield of many crops including soybeans and cotton.

Syngenta secured almost 900 new registrations, re-registrations and label extensions in the first half of 2026. VIRESTINA technology was successfully launched in Argentina the first selective herbicide launched against resistant grass weeds in nearly 40 years. Further highlights included MIRAVIS Duo, a broad-spectrum fungicide, that received accelerated regulatory approval in Thailand and was also registered in Indonesia. In 2026, CROPWISE AI was integrated into the digital platform CROPWISE, bringing AI-powered features such as Farm Highlights, AI Machine Planner and CropwiseGPT to growers.

Syngenta Seeds

Seeds sales were $2.5 billion in the first half of 2026, up 1% year-on-year (-3% CER).

First-half Field Crops sales reflected broad-based momentum, led by 18% growth in Brazil. Europe grew by 7%, Asia, Middle East Africa by 6%, and China by 3% year on year. Both Latin America (down 8%) and North America (down 13%) sales were lower due to restructuring activities and the decrease in planted corn acres in the U.S for the entire industry.

During the reporting period, Brazil's strong top-line growth was driven by performance in second-season corn, corn licensing, the launch of NK301VIP3 Syngenta's first hyper-early hybrid for the premium summer corn segment and the introduction of 10 new soybean varieties. Europe performed strongly in a declining market environment, momentum supported from SY REMCO corn, A.I.R. sunflower trait licensing, and the continued expansion of SURELI sunflower.

Asia, Middle East Africa continued to benefit from Indonesia's accelerating corn biotechnology adoption and the launch of multiple rice products. China Seeds secured preliminary approval for 17 GM corn hybrids in the second quarter. Latin America saw strong second quarter order momentum in sunflower and corn. In North America, the DURASTAK corn trait the industry's first triple-Bt protein stack for corn rootworm control product portfolio launched for the 2027 season.

Syngenta Vegetable Seeds opened a $10 million state-of-the-art R&D Technology Center in Spain to shorten traditional breeding timelines for key vegetable crops, including tomatoes, peppers and cucumbers. The vegetable seeds business delivered strong first-half growth in Western Europe, Central Eastern Europe, North America and China.

Syngenta Group China

Syngenta Group China recorded sales of $2.5 billion in the first half of 2026, 15% lower year-on-year (-20% CER), primarily impacted by the ongoing targeted low-margin grain trading business reduction and optimization of the MAP business. The business also no longer incorporates its Sinofert fertilizer business.2

Sales in key segments continued to show very strong momentum, with Branded Formulation and Seeds achieving 15% and 4% growth respectively. Yangnong Chemical sales increased by 12%.

In January 2026, Syngenta inaugurated its Nantong crop protection formulation plant, equipped with an intelligent operating system, and began commercial production in May. A breakthrough research achievement from Syngenta Beijing Innovation Center the world's first discovery of parthenogenesis in sunflower egg cells was named one of the Top 10 Landmark Original Technologies by the Chinese government. Parthenogenesis is a form of reproduction where an egg cell develops into an embryo without being fertilized by pollen. In June 2026, Syngenta Group China also announced a partnership with McDonald's China and McCain China to support a more sustainable French fry potato supply chain in China.

____________________ 2 Syngenta Group transferred its entire equity stake in Sinofert to Sinochem Hong Kong on 23 December 2025. Sinofert is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. All figures (sales, EBITDA and EBITDA margin) are presented on a like-for-like basis, and prior-year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

ADAMA

ADAMA sales in the first half of 2026 reached $2.1 billion, flat year-on-year (-3% CER), with volume growth across most regions amid continued pricing pressure. Gross profit and margin improved mainly through higher volumes and a more favorable and streamlined product mix, while cost-control initiatives were implemented in a stabilizing, but still challenging market environment for suppliers of post-patent active ingredients.

ADAMA grew sales in Europe, Africa and the Middle East by 9% and North America grew by 5%. Asia Pacific (excluding China) was up 2%. Sales in Latin America declined by 3%, while China declined by 23%, reflecting the continued strategic reduction of certain basic chemicals and lower-margin products.

ADAMA continued to advance its innovation strategy throughout the first half of 2026, delivering new differentiated products to key markets. In the second quarter, ADAMA introduced NOVALI in the US, combining pyroxasulfone with its innovative SESGAMA formulation technology to provide residual weed control for soybean and corn growers. This builds on the successful first-quarter rollout of several new formulations worldwide, including herbicide MARATHON in Australia.

Syngenta Group Summary Financials

H1 2026

H1 2026 H1 2025 H1 2026 H1 2025 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 12.2 12.5 83.9 89.5 Syngenta Crop Protection 6.6 6.4 45.9 46.0 ADAMA 2.1 2.1 14.5 15.0 Syngenta Seeds 2.5 2.4 17.0 17.5 Syngenta Group China 2.5 2.9 17.0 21.1 Eliminations -1.5 -1.3 -10.5 -10.1 EBITDA 2.4 2.3 16.3 16.7

Q2 2026

Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Q2 2026 Q2 2025 Sales $bn $bn ¥bn ¥bn Syngenta Group 5.7 6.1 39.1 44.2 Syngenta Crop Protection 3.2 3.0 21.8 21.8 ADAMA 1.1 1.1 7.3 7.8 Syngenta Seeds 1.0 1.1 6.8 7.7 Syngenta Group China 1.0 1.4 6.7 10.3 Eliminations -0.6 -0.5 -3.5 -3.4 EBITDA 1.0 1.0 6.5 7.0

Endnotes

For further information, see the reporting of financial results for ADAMA Ltd. (SHE: 000553), Winall Hi-tech Seed (SHE: 300087), Yangnong Chemical (SHA: 600486) and Syngenta AG.

Unless otherwise mentioned, comparisons are to the same period in 2025. Certain amounts, including components of change (%), may not add up due to rounding. The results presented in this release are unaudited and a consolidation of the business units in the Syngenta Group which includes Syngenta AG, Syngenta Group China, ADAMA Ltd., Winall Hi-tech Seed and Yangnong Chemical. As a change to previous reporting, Syngenta Group China now excludes Adama China results to reflect revised management structures. On 31 December 2025, Syngenta Group transferred ownership of the Sinofert business in China to Sinochem Holdings. The business is no longer consolidated as of January 2026. Prior year comparatives have been restated accordingly.

Results in this report from one period to another period are, where appropriate, compared using constant exchange rates (CER). To present that information, current period results for entities reporting in currencies other than US dollars are converted into US dollars at the prior period's exchange rates, rather than at the exchange rates for the current year. The CER presentation indicates business performance before taking into account currency exchange fluctuations.

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and EBITDA as defined by Syngenta Group may not be comparable to similarly described measures at other companies. Syngenta Group has defined EBITDA as earnings before interest, tax, non-controlling interests, depreciation, amortization, restructuring and impairment. Information concerning EBITDA has been included as it is used by management and by investors as a supplementary measure of operating performance. Syngenta Group excludes restructuring and impairment from EBITDA to focus on results excluding items affecting comparability from one period to the next.

EBITDA as used in this press release excludes one-time events; other documents may treat this as an underlying or adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA excludes other one-off or non-cash/non-operational items that do not impact the ongoing performance of the business, as well as the impact of a time-bound Group launch long-term incentive scheme for leadership.

When referred to as such, "the Group" implies Syngenta Group.

About Syngenta Group

Syngenta Group is one of the world's largest agricultural technology (AgTech) companies, employing over 50,000 people in more than 90 countries. Syngenta Group is focused on creating Breakthroughs for farmers, in every field, so they can make the transformation required to feed a growing world population while preserving our planet. Guided by its Sustainability Goal of higher yields with lower impact, Syngenta Group's bold scientific discoveries deliver better benefits for farmers and society on a bigger scale than ever before. Syngenta Group is the largest AgTech company by revenue, ranked number one in crop protection, number one in biologicals and number three in seeds.

Syngenta Group, which is registered in Shanghai, China, and has its management headquarters in Switzerland, draws strength from its four business units: Syngenta Crop Protection, headquartered in Switzerland; Syngenta Seeds, headquartered in the United States; ADAMA, headquartered in Israel; and Syngenta Group China.

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This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "should," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning Syngenta Group's future expectations, plans, prospects, objectives, performance or events, including statements attributed to individuals quoted in this document, whether or not they use such terminology. Such statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by them. They are not guarantees of future performance, and readers should not place undue reliance on them. For Syngenta Group, such risks and uncertainties include, amongst others, risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, refinancing risk, interest rate fluctuations and access to capital markets, compliance and remediation, evolving environmental and sustainability regulations, changes in agricultural policies or subsidy regimes, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climate change and extreme weather events, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or agricultural commodity prices, supply chain disruptions, including risks arising from single-source supply arrangements, geopolitical risks, trade restrictions, sanctions, and export controls, natural disasters, and cybersecurity incidents, data breaches, and failures or disruptions of information technology systems. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. Except as required by applicable law, Syngenta Group undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed assumptions or otherwise.

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