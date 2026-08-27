Metacon AB: Metacon implements cost efficiency improvements to achieve profitability faster

Metacon AB (publ) ("Metacon") has decided to implement a Group-wide cost-efficiency program to adapt the cost structure to current market conditions, strengthen cash flow and create conditions for long-term sustainable and profitable growth. The goal is to reduce fixed costs by approximately 35 percent as of January 1, 2027.

The streamlining includes a review of the operation's cost base, organizational structure and resource allocation within the Group. The measures are expected to result in a reduced cost base of approximately 35 percent when the changes have had full effect.

As part of the streamlining, Metacon will implement organizational changes. Changes affecting employees will be negotiated in accordance with applicable labour law and applicable collective agreements.

The company estimates that the changes will be gradually implemented during the third and fourth quarters of 2026 and that full effect is expected to be achieved in the first quarter of 2027.

CEO Christer Wikner comments:

"We see continued strong growth in Metacon's sales pipeline at the same time as the market is currently characterized by long investment cycles. We therefore need to act proactively to become as efficient as possible without losing ability, something that fundamentally creates value for the company. The measures we plan to implement are aimed at maximizing the conditions to quickly reach profitability from our expected future sales of both large and small projects. The streamlining will further strengthen Metacon's ability to compete strongly in the market together with our partners, with increased focus on our prioritized business areas and growth opportunities."

For more information, please contact:

Christer Wikner, President & CEO, +46 707 647 389, christer.wikner@metacon.com

This information is information that Metacon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted, through the agency of the above contact person, for publication on 27 August 2026, 08:30 CEST.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) is a Swedish developer, manufacturer, and supplier of hydrogen production systems, covering design, installation, service, and maintenance. The company is listed and traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm, Sweden.

Metacon's Electrolysis business unit designs and delivers complete electrolysis plants for large-scale hydrogen production, developed in close partnership with one of the global leaders in pressurized alkaline electrolysis technology - PERIC Hydrogen Technologies in Handan, China.

Metacon's Reforming business unit develops hydrogen generation solutions based on its patented HIWAR® catalytic reactor technology. These solutions consist of advanced, high-efficiency reformers that produce hydrogen through catalytic steam reforming, operating on biogas, biomethane, or other renewable feedstocks such as bioethanol and green ammonia, without the need for grid connection. This press release constitutes inside information that