Interim report for Q3 and 9M of 2025/26 (the period 01.10.2025 - 30.06.2026)

27.8.2026 08:29:00 CEST | RTX | Interim report (Q1 and Q3)

Nørresundby, Denmark, 27 August 2026

Announcement no. 48/2026

Strong demand supports increase in guidance despite supply constraints

"Revenue increased year-on-year in both Q3 and the first nine months, though Q3 performance was significantly affected by component shortages and production capacity constraints, limiting our ability to translate strong demand into revenue. At constant exchange rates, 9M revenue increased by 8.5%, reflecting stronger underlying growth than the reported figures indicate.

The commercial momentum is broad-based across segments. In Healthcare, RTX continues the planned expansion of its product system deliveries under the cooperation agreement with our key customer. In Enterprise, we are seeing renewed engagement from previously less active customers, including growing interest in our next-generation solutions. ProAudio continues to show good performance, primarily on module business.

The positive revenue development and improved gross margin have lifted EBITDA, despite continued investments in upskilling and organizational development, as reflected in capacity costs. Supply-side constraints currently limit output. The underlying demand remains strong and based on year-to-date performance, order visibility and current supply constraints RTX raises guidance for the full year."

Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for Q3 2025/26 increased by 3% year-on-year, reaching 151 DKKm compared to 147 DKKm in Q3 2024/25. For the first nine months (9M), revenue rose by 2% year-on-year, totalling 416 DKKm. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue for the first nine months increased by 8.5%.

Gross margin reached 53.3% for Q3 2025/26, and 54.8% for 9M 2025/26. Gross margin improved compared to 9M last year due to a favourable segment and product mix, as well as higher revenue share from the ProAudio and Healthcare segments.

EBITDA reached 13 DKKm for Q3 2025/26 (Q3 2024/25: 15 DKKm) and 30 DKKm for 9M 2025/26 (22 DKKm in 9M 2024/25).

GUIDANCE

RTX raises the guidance announced on 27 November 2025 for 2025/26:

Revenue 590 to 625 DKKm

EBITDA 50 to 75 DKKm

EBIT 20 to 45 DKKm

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

The Enterprise segment delivered a quarter impacted by delivery challenges, despite continued strong demand and activity with key customers. The solid order backlog and improving customer forecasts support expectations for the full year, although impacted by delivery challenges on components.

Healthcare segment delivered a satisfactory result for the quarter. The period was characterized by closer collaboration with our strategic healthcare partner and successful testing activities supporting future growth opportunities. We also strengthened the commercial and operational setup during the quarter, supporting the long-term outlook.

ProAudio segment delivered a strong result for the quarter, reflecting good momentum with key customers in the module business.

The share buy-back program initiated in August 2025 was expanded during the quarter from 20 DKKm to a total of 40 DKKm.

RTX A/S

HENRIK SCHIMMELL HENRIK MØRCK MOGENSEN

Chair CEO

Investor and analyst conference calls

On Thursday 27 August 2026 at 14:00 CEST (register on Teams).

On Friday, 28 August 2026 at 11:30 CEST by Danske Bank. To register for the conference call, please e-mail vonh@danskebank.dk.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Henrik Mørck Mogensen, tel +45 96 32 23 00

CFO Mille Tram Lux, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Contacts

Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO, RTX A/S, +45 96322300, hmm@rtx.dk

Mille Tram Lux, CFO, +45 96322300, mtl@rtx.dk

About RTX

RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.