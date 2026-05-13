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WKN: 939166 | ISIN: DK0010267129 | Ticker-Symbol: RTE
Frankfurt
13.05.26 | 08:11
13,000 Euro
-1,14 % -0,150
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
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1-Jahres-Chart
RTX A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RTX A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,65013,15009:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2026 09:25 Uhr
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RTX A/S: Interim report for Q2 and H1 2025/26 (the period 01.10.2025 - 31.03.2026)

13.5.2026 09:25:20 CEST | RTX | Half Year financial report

Nørresundby, Denmark, 13 May 2026

Announcement no. 32/2026

Q2 PROGRESS SUPPORTS FULL-YEAR AMBITION DESPITE RISING MARKET UNCERTAINTIES

"Our H1 performance confirms the strength of RTX's underlying momentum and supports our full-year ambition, despite an increasing uncertain market environment. We delivered a strong first half of 2025/26 with revenue and EBITDA above last year's level and continued improvement in gross margins despite a significantly weaker USD.

Healthcare and ProAudio continue to drive solid improvements supported by strong market demand and the continued development of key partnerships. The large long-term customers continue to indicate confidence in their demand, supporting our outlook expectations for the full-year.

Increased uncertainty around RAM and memory pricing and lead times requires continued management attention. We are addressing these challenges proactively, while maintaining disciplined execution across our key segments".

Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO

FINANCIAL Highlights

  • Revenue for Q2 2025/26 decreased by 2% year on-year, reaching 157 DKKm compared to 160 DKKm in Q2 2024/25. For the first half year (H1), revenue rose by 2% year-on-year, totalling 264 DKKm in H1 2025/26. Adjusted for currency effects revenue for the half year increased by 11%.
  • Gross margin reached 56.0% for Q2 2025/26, and 55.6% for H1 2025/26. Gross margin improved compared to H1 last year due to a favourable segment and product mix, as well as higher revenue share from the ProAudio and Healthcare segments.
  • EBITDA reached 21 DKKm for Q2 2025/26 (Q2 2024/25: 17 DKKm) and 17 DKKm for H1 2025/26 (7 DKKm in H1 2024/25).

    GUIDANCE

    RTX confirms the guidance announced on 27 November 2025 for 2025/26:

    • Revenue 575 to 625 DKKm
    • EBITDA 35 to 65 DKKm
    • EBIT 0 to 30 DKKm

    Business Highlights

    • Enterprise segment saw a significant increase in revenue compared to the first quarter of the financial year, however still lower than H1 2024/25. This is a result of both demand distribution with our large customers and delivery delays from production. Customer forecasts for H2 supports the expectations for the full year.
    • Healthcare segment delivered a solid revenue for the quarter building on our strong customer relationships and product portfolio.
    • ProAudio segment delivered a strong result for the quarter, reflecting a good momentum with key customers in the mobile business.
    • A share buy-back program of 20 DKKm initiated in August 2025 is running, with 14.6 DKKm completed by the end of Q2 2025/26. 170,000 own shares were cancelled following approval at the Annual General Meeting in January 2026.

    RTX A/S

    HENRIK SCHIMMELL HENRIK MØRCK MOGENSEN

    Chair CEO

    Investor and analyst conference calls

    On Monday, 18 May 2026 at 10:15 CET by Danske Bank. To register for the conference call, please e-mail vonh@danskebank.dk.

    On Tuesday 19 May at 12:30 CET by HC Andersen Capital. Please register on www.inderes.dk.

    Enquiries and further information:

    CEO Henrik Mørck Mogensen, tel +45 96 32 23 00

    CFO Mille Tram Lux, tel +45 96 32 23 00

    Contacts

    • Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO, RTX A/S, +45 96322300, hmm@rtx.dk
    • Mille Tram Lux, CFO, +45 96322300, mtl@rtx.dk

    About RTX

    RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.

    © 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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