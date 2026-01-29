RTX A/S: Interim report for Q1 2025/26 (the period 01.10.2025 - 31.12.2025)

29.1.2026 09:50:58 CET | RTX | Quarterly report

Nørresundby, Denmark, 29 January 2026

Announcement no. 07/2026

Q1 2025/26: REVENUE GROWTH OF 7% YEAR-ON-YEAR, OR 17% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

"The first quarter of 2025/26 showed revenue of 108 DKKm and delivering 7% year-on-year growth. This reflects continued demand across our core markets and provides a supportive foundation for achieving our outlook for the year.

Healthcare delivered a solid performance, fully in line with previous quarters, and continues to increase its contribution to the Group. Enterprise revenue was impacted by the timing of deliveries between quarters. Retail showed the strongest momentum, while demand from our key enterprise customers remains steady, particularly among long-term customers. ProAudio provided a strong result in the quarter, benefiting from good momentum and timing effects.

In an environment of ongoing geopolitical risk and broader global market uncertainty, we maintain our full-year outlook, supported by current order activity and performance."



Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Revenue for Q1 2025/26 increased by 7% year-on-year to 108 DKKm, compared to 101 DKKm in Q1 2024/25. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue for the quarter increased by 17%.

Gross margin reached 54.9% for Q1 2025/26, and 50.8% in Q1 2024/25. Gross margin improved due to a favourable segment and product mix, as well as higher revenue from the Healthcare segment.

EBITDA improved to -3.9 DKKm in Q1 2025/26 compared to -9.4 DKKm in Q1 2024/25. EBITDA was negatively affected by 5.6 DKKm due to a weaker USD, which denominates the majority of revenue and product costs.

GUIDANCE

RTX confirms the guidance announced on 27 November 2025 for 2025/26:

Revenue DKK 575 to 625 million

EBITDA DKK 35 to 65 million

EBIT DKK 0 to 30 million

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Enterprise segment was impacted by delivery-related schedules, resulting in a lower revenue than same quarter last year. Retail continues to show momentum and input from long-term customers supports our expectations for the full year.

Healthcare segment delivered a solid revenue for the quarter which is significantly higher than same quarter last year.

ProAudio segment delivered a strong result for the quarter, reflecting both a good momentum with key customers and positive impact related to timing of shipments.

Reduction in inventory from 36.8 DKKm end 2024/25 to 29.3 DKKm end Q1 2025/26, shows our continuous effort to reduce component inventory and secure availability in corporation with production partners.

RTX A/S

Henrik Schimmell Henrik Mørck Mogensen

Chair CEO

Investor and analyst conference call

On Friday 30 January 2026 at 10:15 CET, RTX will hold a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Danske Bank. To register for the conference call, please e-mail vonh@danskebank.dk.



Enquiries and further information:

CEO Henrik Mørck Mogensen, tel +45 96 32 23 00

CFO Mille Tram Lux, tel +45 96 32 23 00

About RTX

RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.