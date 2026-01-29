Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 29.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Turbo: 9 von 13 Treffern in den ersten 25 Metern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 939166 | ISIN: DK0010267129 | Ticker-Symbol: RTE
Frankfurt
29.01.26 | 08:24
15,600 Euro
+2,30 % +0,350
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RTX A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RTX A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,50015,80011:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.01.2026 09:50 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RTX A/S: Interim report for Q1 2025/26 (the period 01.10.2025 - 31.12.2025)

29.1.2026 09:50:58 CET | RTX | Quarterly report

Nørresundby, Denmark, 29 January 2026
Announcement no. 07/2026

Q1 2025/26: REVENUE GROWTH OF 7% YEAR-ON-YEAR, OR 17% AT CONSTANT CURRENCY

"The first quarter of 2025/26 showed revenue of 108 DKKm and delivering 7% year-on-year growth. This reflects continued demand across our core markets and provides a supportive foundation for achieving our outlook for the year.

Healthcare delivered a solid performance, fully in line with previous quarters, and continues to increase its contribution to the Group. Enterprise revenue was impacted by the timing of deliveries between quarters. Retail showed the strongest momentum, while demand from our key enterprise customers remains steady, particularly among long-term customers. ProAudio provided a strong result in the quarter, benefiting from good momentum and timing effects.

In an environment of ongoing geopolitical risk and broader global market uncertainty, we maintain our full-year outlook, supported by current order activity and performance."


Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Revenue for Q1 2025/26 increased by 7% year-on-year to 108 DKKm, compared to 101 DKKm in Q1 2024/25. Adjusted for currency effects, revenue for the quarter increased by 17%.
  • Gross margin reached 54.9% for Q1 2025/26, and 50.8% in Q1 2024/25. Gross margin improved due to a favourable segment and product mix, as well as higher revenue from the Healthcare segment.
  • EBITDA improved to -3.9 DKKm in Q1 2025/26 compared to -9.4 DKKm in Q1 2024/25. EBITDA was negatively affected by 5.6 DKKm due to a weaker USD, which denominates the majority of revenue and product costs.

GUIDANCE

RTX confirms the guidance announced on 27 November 2025 for 2025/26:

  • Revenue DKK 575 to 625 million
  • EBITDA DKK 35 to 65 million
  • EBIT DKK 0 to 30 million

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

  • Enterprise segment was impacted by delivery-related schedules, resulting in a lower revenue than same quarter last year. Retail continues to show momentum and input from long-term customers supports our expectations for the full year.
  • Healthcare segment delivered a solid revenue for the quarter which is significantly higher than same quarter last year.
  • ProAudio segment delivered a strong result for the quarter, reflecting both a good momentum with key customers and positive impact related to timing of shipments.
  • Reduction in inventory from 36.8 DKKm end 2024/25 to 29.3 DKKm end Q1 2025/26, shows our continuous effort to reduce component inventory and secure availability in corporation with production partners.

RTX A/S

Henrik Schimmell Henrik Mørck Mogensen
Chair CEO

Investor and analyst conference call
On Friday 30 January 2026 at 10:15 CET, RTX will hold a conference call for investors and analysts hosted by Danske Bank. To register for the conference call, please e-mail vonh@danskebank.dk.


Enquiries and further information:
CEO Henrik Mørck Mogensen, tel +45 96 32 23 00
CFO Mille Tram Lux, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Contacts

  • Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO, RTX A/S, +45 96322300, hmm@rtx.dk
  • Mille Tram Lux, CFO, +45 96322300, mtl@rtx.dk

About RTX

RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.