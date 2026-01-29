Anzeige
WKN: 939166 | ISIN: DK0010267129
29.01.2026
Resolutions adopted at the Annual General Meeting of RTX A/S

29.1.2026 16:23:53 CET | RTX | Decisions of general meeting

Nørresundby, Denmark, 29 January 2026
Announcement no. 08/2026

Today, 29 January 2026, RTX A/S held its Annual General Meeting at which the following decisions were made:

  • The annual report for the financial year 2024/25 was adopted (item 2).
  • The proposal not to distribute any dividend for the financial year 2024/25 was approved (item 3).
  • The Remuneration Report for 2024/25 was approved in the advisory vote (item 4).
  • The remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2025/26 was adopted (item 5).
  • Henrik Schimmell, Katja Millard, Mogens Vedel Hestbæk, Jesper Mailind, Gitte Schjøtz and Carsten Drachmann were re-elected to the Board of Directors for a one-year term (item 6).
  • KPMG Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-appointed as the company's auditors (item 7).
  • The below proposal from the Board of Directors was approved:
    • The Company's share capital is reduced with a nominal amount of DKK 850,000 by annulment of 170,000 treasury shares of nominal DKK 5 each, acquired by the Company through share buy-back programs (item 8.1).
    • Authorization to attorney Henrik Møgelmose to inform the Danish Business Authority of the resolutions passed and to make any resulting changes to the Company's Articles of Associations (item 8.2).

At a meeting of the Board immediately after the AGM, the Board constituted itself with Henrik Schimmell as Chair and Katja Millard as Deputy Chair. Further, Mogens Vedel Hestbæk was selected as Chair of the Audit Committee with Henrik Schimmell and Katja Millard as members of the Committee. Henrik Schimmell, Katja Millard and Jesper Mailind were selected as members of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee.

Yours sincerely

Henrik SchimmellHenrik Mørck Mogensen

Chair CEO

Contacts

  • Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO, RTX A/S, +45 96322300, hmm@rtx.dk
  • Mille Tram Lux, CFO, +45 96322300, mtl@rtx.dk

About RTX

RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.

