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WKN: 939166 | ISIN: DK0010267129 | Ticker-Symbol: RTE
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:42
13,000 Euro
+0,39 % +0,050
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RTX A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RTX A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,30013,75010:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 08:25 Uhr
218 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

RTX A/S: RTX adjusts the outlook for the financial year 2025/26

27.8.2026 08:25:29 CEST | RTX | Inside information

Nørresundby, 27 August 2026

Announcement no. 47/2026

Today, RTX announces that the company adjusts the outlook for the financial year 2025/26.

  • Revenue 590 to 625 DKKm (from 575-625 DKKm)
  • EBITDA 50 to 75 DKKm (from 35-65 DKKm)
  • EBIT 20 to 45 DKKm (from 0-30 DKKm)

The adjustment reflects continued solid underlying customer demand, positive revenue development and good order visibility. However, current supply-side constraints continue to limit RTX's output capacity and thereby the pace at which demand can be converted into revenue in the short term. Continued investments in upskilling and organizational development are reflected in higher capacity costs, while an improved gross margin has contributed to a stronger EBITDA performance than previously expected.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Henrik Mørck Mogensen, tel +45 96 32 23 00

Contacts

  • Henrik Mørck Mogensen, CEO, RTX A/S, +45 96322300, hmm@rtx.dk
  • Mille Tram Lux, CFO, +45 96322300, mtl@rtx.dk

About RTX

RTX innovates, designs, and manufactures wireless communication solutions within Enterprise, Healthcare, and ProAudio. Working in close partnership with our customers, we offer customized, 'turn-key', end-to-end solutions with full product lifecycle management designed to make a difference in the market. We are a global company employing 300+ people at our locations in Denmark, Hong Kong, Romania and USA.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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