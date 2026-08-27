Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 27.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Jetzt darf dieser Small-Cap US-Kunden an die Crypto.com-Börse führen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W745 | ISIN: SE0005365681 | Ticker-Symbol: 69M
Frankfurt
27.08.26 | 08:09
0,017 Euro
-1,19 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.08.2026 08:00 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Irisity AB: Q2: Positive EBITDA

The CEO comments on Q2 2026:

The second quarter marks an important milestone in Irisity's turnaround. With a lower cost base now in place, sales growth translated directly into positive EBITDA of MSEK 1.6, compared with MSEK -12.0 last year.

Net sales grew 52% to MSEK 27.3 (17.9), invoicing rose 36% to MSEK 28.7 (21.2) and collections increased 67% to MSEK 33.0 (19.8), reflecting strong conversion of previous-quarter invoicing and improved payment timing. Monthly recurring revenue reached MSEK 4.5 (3.7), up 22%, or 30% at constant currency, supporting a more predictable and scalable business model.

Operating expenses declined 24.9% to MSEK 25.3 (33.7). Adjusted for higher commissions tied to strong sales and collections, the reduction was 25.8%, and the run rate excluding commission fell 3% versus last quarter. We remain committed to our 30% target, with further reductions expected to impact the P&L in coming quarters. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to MSEK -1.7, a measure closer to operational cash flow.

Commercially, we secured a major U.S. airport contract for 1,000 channels of IRIS+ Enterprise valued at approximately MUSD 1. In Europe, a partner initiated the first phase of an AI video analytics deployment for a leading international precious metals company, using IRIS+ Enterprise for real-time and forensic security across its facilities. We also entered a new OEM collaboration that embeds our forensic-first analytics into an established security provider's platform, a clear expression of our partner-first strategy.

Going into the second half of 2026, our priorities remain around commercial growth, recurring revenue, partner-led expansion, cost discipline and securing collections. With the cost base aligned to the size of the business and a solid pipeline, we remain focused on delivering on our communicated strategy.

Key figures Q2 2026:

  • Invoicing amounted to MSEK 28.7 (21.2)
  • Collections amounted to MSEK 33.0 (19.8)
  • Net sales MSEK 27.3 (17.9).
  • Gross margin 86.3% (78.8%).
  • EBITDA MSEK 1.6 (-12.0)
  • Result after tax MSEK -32.5 (-37.9)
  • Cash and available credit lines 5.6 (8.8)
  • MRR for the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.5 (3.7)

The 2026 Q2 report is available at https://Irisity.com

Language of financial reporting:

Irisity publishes all quarterly reports in English only. Annual reports will be available in both English and Swedish.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@Irisity.com

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 08:00 CET on 27 August 2026.

About Irisity
Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden | USA | Israel | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.