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WKN: A1W745 | ISIN: SE0005365681 | Ticker-Symbol: 69M
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 08:01
0,025 Euro
-0,79 % 0,000
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRISITY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRISITY AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Irisity AB: Bulletin from Annual General Meeting in Irisity AB (publ)

The following resolutions were passed at the annual general meeting of Irisity AB (publ) held today on

18 June 2026 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Adoption of income statement and balance sheet for the financial year 2025 and discharge from liability

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statements and the balance sheets for the company and the group for the financial year 2025. The members of the board of directors and the

CEOs, respectively, were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Allocation of profits

The annual general meeting resolved that no dividend be paid for 2025 and that the company's

available profits shall be carried forward.

Election of board members, auditors, fees to the board of directors and auditors

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of three (3) members with no deputies and that the company shall have one registered accounting firm as auditor.

Lucas de Mendoza, Bjørn Skou Eilertsen, and Inna Kaushan were re-elected as members of the board of directors. Lucas de Mendoza was re-elected as the chairman of the board.

The audit firm Deloitte AB was re-elected as the company's auditor, with Harald Jagner as auditor in charge.

The meeting resolved that board fees shall be paid in the amount of SEK 360,000 to Bjørn Skou Eilertsen. No remuneration shall be paid to the chairman or other members of the board. Fees to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoice.

Principles for appointment of the nomination committee

The annual general meeting resolved, in accordance with the nomination committee's proposal, to unchanged adopt the current principles for the appointment of the nomination committee.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar, CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above,

at 16:00 CEST on 18 June 2026.

About Irisity
Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3,000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

Sweden | USA | Israel | UAE | Colombia | Brazil | Argentina | United Kingdom | Mexico | Hungary

https://irisity.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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