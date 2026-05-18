Irisity AB: CEO comments on 2025 full year results

Gothenburg, Sweden - May 18, 2026 - Irisity AB (publ), a leading provider of AI-driven video data management software, reports 2025 that was a year of continued strategic transformation, focused on building a more streamlined organization, strengthening the commercial foundation, and advancing the company toward long-term profitability. While market conditions remained challenging, Irisity made clear progress in reducing costs, improving operational efficiency, and increasing its focus on recurring revenue.

During the year we executed the simplification plan and further streamlined the organization, reduced external costs, sharpened our customer and partner focus, and consolidated our product and service delivery. Commercial activity improved toward the end of the year, with increased demand from end customers and partners for AI-based security solutions. Monthly recurring revenue ended the year at MSEK 4.4.

Looking forward, Irisity will continue to focus on strengthening commercial activity, growing recurring revenues, and improving profitability. With a more focused organization and lower cost base, we believe the company is better positioned to accelerate growth and move toward neutral cash flow in 2026.

Key figures full year 2025:

Net sales: MSEK 79.3 (88.4)

Gross margin: 77.2% (75.4%)

EBITDA: MSEK -47.4 (-92.5)

Profit after tax: MSEK -185.3 (-243.1)

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar, CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3,000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

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https://irisity.com