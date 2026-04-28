Irisity AB: Irisity enters into SEK 5 million credit facility with its largest shareholder while executing strategic plan

Gothenburg, Sweden - April 28, 2026 - Irisity AB (publ), a provider of AI-driven video data management software, announces that the it has entered into a credit facility agreement with its largest shareholder, Stockhorn Capital AB for up to SEK 5 million. The Board of Directors of Irisity has resolved to accept the facility following arm's length negotiations and on market-based terms.

The facility strengthens Irisity's short-term financial flexibility and supports the continued execution of the company's strategic priorities, including its ongoing efficiency measures and operational improvements. Irisity remains focused on disciplined cost management and on achieving cash-flow neutrality and a self-sustaining operating model. The credit facility carries an annual interest rate corresponding to STIBOR 3M plus 4 percentage points and entails no other costs for the company.

The temporary facility provides additional flexibility in managing working capital during a period where certain customer payment timings have been extended, while enabling the company to maintain momentum in its transformation plan. The agreement demonstrates the continued support of the company's largest shareholder and provides additional flexibility as Irisity continue to execute according to plan.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

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https://irisity.com