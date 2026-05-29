Irisity AB: Q1: Continued sequential improvement on profitability and cost reductions, Irisity is evolving according to plan towards positive EBITDA.

The CEO comments on Q1 2026:

During Q1, Irisity continued to progress according to plan, with sequential improvement in profitability and clear cost reductions now visible in the income statement. The simplification initiatives executed during 2025 are increasingly reflected in the cost base, and with further synergies expected to materialize during Q2, we anticipate continued OpEx reductions in the coming quarters.

Commercially, the quarter was focused on strengthening customer engagement, prioritizing key markets, and continuing the transition toward a more partner-oriented organization. We continued to build the foundation for scalable growth through closer collaboration with integration partners, resellers, OEM partners, and VMS providers. During the quarter, our first OEM partner agreement in South America, based on Irisity's Hungarian-developed technology, was successfully deployed, further validating the scalability and market potential of the product.

We also saw continued progress in the Nordics, where a partner delivered a second municipality within the same shared municipal monitoring setup, supporting earlier incident detection and improved operational awareness. In the Americas, Irisity was awarded a contract in April for 1,000 IRIS+ Enterprise AI licenses, with an order value of approximately USD 1.0 million, for deployment at a major U.S. airport in collaboration with a global partner.

Net sales amounted to MSEK 19.2 (18.1), representing an increase of 6%. At constant currency, net sales increased by 12%. Growth was mainly driven by increasing recurring revenue levels, in line with our go-to-market strategy. MRR amounted to MSEK 4.4 (4.1), corresponding to an increase of 7%. At constant currency MRR amounts to 5.0 and increases by 22%. Gross margin amounted to 81% (67%), supported by recurring revenue growth and improved hosting efficiency.

EBITDA continued to improve, supported by stronger commercial activity, increased net sales, and the reduced cost base following the simplification plan. OpEx decreased to MSEK 24.8 compared to MSEK 35.2 last year, representing a reduction of 30% YoY and 12% QoQ. With additional cost-saving effects still to come, and stronger seasonal sales expected in the second half of the year, we remain optimistic about reaching our target of generating positive adjusted EBITDA.

Key figures Q1 2026:

Invoicing amounted to MSEK 22.2 (16.6)

Collections amounted to MSEK 22.0 (26.5)

Net sales MSEK 19.2 (18.1).

Gross margin 81.3% (66.8%).

EBITDA MSEK -5.0 (-18.8)

Result after tax MSEK -38.4 (-49.5)

Cash and available credit lines 3.7 (14.1)

MRR for the quarter amounted to MSEK 4.4 (4.1)

The 2026 Q1 report is available at https://irisity.com

Language of financial reporting:

Irisity publishes all quarterly reports in English only. Annual reports will be available in both English and Swedish.

For further information, please contact:

Gustav Zaar CFO and interim CEO, Irisity AB, gustav.zaar@irisity.com

This information is information that Irisity AB (publ) is obliged to make public according to the EU's market abuse regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the above contact persons, at 08:00 CET on 29 May 2026.

About Irisity

Irisity's AI Open Platform enhances any camera and video management system by integrating a choice of advanced AI and video metadata management featuring hybrid architecture, built-in anonymization, and flexible deployment (on-premises, cloud, or hybrid). Globally trusted in over 3000 locations, our platform delivers real-time, efficient, and precise data, augmenting human decisions to improve safety, operational efficiency and organizational intelligence.

The Irisity AB (publ) share is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, with the ticker IRIS, the Company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB.

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