Saniona AB: Saniona publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2026

Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (2025) Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 (2025) Revenue was SEK 4.5 M (9.3 M) Revenue was SEK 9.2 M (19.1 M) Operating profit/loss was SEK -60.3 M (-25.9 M) Operating profit/loss was SEK -116.8 M (-42.4 M) Net profit/loss was SEK -58.3 M (-22.2 M) Net profit/loss was SEK -104.4 M (-3.3 M) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 486.3 M (308.2) Cash and cash equivalent SEK 486.3 M (308.2) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK -0.42 (-0.17) Basic earnings/loss per share was SEK -0.76 (-0.03) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK -0.42 (-0.17) Diluted earnings/loss per share were SEK -0.76 (-0.03)

Significant events after the reporting period

• August 10, Saniona announced that AstronauTx exercised its option from Saniona to acquire worldwide rights to the ATX0926 programme. In return Saniona received shares in AstronauTx with a value of USD 5 million, which was recognized as income and recorded a corresponding investment of the same amount on the balance sheet.

Comments from the CEO

"The second quarter of 2026 delivered continued progress across our proprietary pipeline and partnered programs. After the end of the quarter, we sharpened our internal development focus by prioritizing SAN2668 and SAN2465 as our two lead proprietary programs, both expected to enter Phase 1 clinical studies around year-end 2026. SAN2668 represents a differentiated opportunity in rare pediatric epilepsies with the potential to support a focused development and commercialization strategy, while SAN2465 addresses major depressive disorder, one of the largest areas of unmet need in neuroscience. We also continued to see meaningful partner progress, highlighted by AstronauTx's exercise of its option to ATX0926. With a strong financial position, two prioritized internal programs approaching the clinic and continued validation from our partnerships, Saniona is well positioned for its next phase of development."



Investor call

Saniona will host a Q2 investor call on 27 August 2026, at 11.00 CEST.



At the call Management will be presenting results and a company update. At the end of the presentation there will be a Q&A session, where participants can ask online questions.



Access to the event can be obtained through the following link:



Live Q: Saniona - Redeye



REPLAY access

Webcast replay will be available at www.saniona.com and at www.redeye.se

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for neurological and psychiatric disorders. The company's internal pipeline includes SAN2668 for pediatric epilepsy syndromes and SAN2465 for major depressive disorder. Saniona has established strategic collaborations with leading pharmaceutical companies, including Jazz Pharmaceuticals, which holds global rights to SAN2355 for epilepsy, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, which holds worldwide rights to ACP-711 for essential tremor, and with Medix, which holds rights to tesofensine for obesity in Mexico, and Argentina. Saniona's ion channel discovery platform is further validated through research collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim, Cephagenix and AstronauTx, which holds worldwide rights to ATX0926. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Saniona is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market.

For more information, visit www.saniona.com.

For more information, please contact

Johnny Stilou, CFO, +45 21227227; johnny.stilou@saniona.com

This information is information that Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 08:00 CEST.