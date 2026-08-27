© Foto: OpenAISaniona schreibt deutlich höhere Verluste, verfügt aber über 43,8 Millionen Euro Cash und setzt nun auf zwei zentrale Wirkstoffkandidaten.
Enthaltene Werte: SE0005794617Den vollständigen Artikel lesen
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© Foto: OpenAISaniona schreibt deutlich höhere Verluste, verfügt aber über 43,8 Millionen Euro Cash und setzt nun auf zwei zentrale Wirkstoffkandidaten.
Enthaltene Werte: SE0005794617Den vollständigen Artikel lesen
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|09:53
|Jetzt zählt die Pipeline: Saniona verbrennt Millionen - jetzt hängt alles an diesen zwei Wirkstoffen
|© Foto: OpenAISaniona schreibt deutlich höhere Verluste, verfügt aber über 43,8 Millionen Euro Cash und setzt nun auf zwei zentrale Wirkstoffkandidaten Enthaltene Werte: SE0005794617Den vollständigen...
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|08:38
|Saniona AB Q2 Loss Increases
|08:00
|Saniona AB: Saniona publishes its interim report for the second quarter of 2026
| Three Months Ended June 30, 2026 (2025)Six Months Ended June 30, 2026 (2025)Revenue was SEK 4.5 M (9.3 M)Revenue was SEK 9.2 M (19.1 M)Operating profit/loss was SEK -60.3 M (-25.9 M)Operating profit/loss...
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|10.08.
|Saniona AB: AstronauTx exercises option from Saniona to acquire worldwide rights to neurological disease program under research collaboration
|Development candidate ATX0926 enters IND-enabling stage of development expanding AstronauTx's pipeline of therapies targeting sleep biologyRepresents the successful outcome of a multi-year scientific...
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|27.05.
|Saniona AB: Bulletin from the Saniona AB annual shareholders' meeting on May 27, 2026
|Today, on May 27, 2026, the annual shareholders' meeting was held in Saniona AB. A summary of the adopted resolutions follows below.
Resolution on adoption of accounts and distribution of the company's...
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|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|SANIONA AB
|1,034
|-0,67 %