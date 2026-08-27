BioInvent International AB: BioInvent International AB: Interim report January - June 2026

"During the second quarter, both of our lead programs generated clinical data that further strengthened their competitive positioning. BI-1808 (anti-TNFR2) reported new results in two distinct indications, recurrent ovarian cancer and cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL), each a setting where patients have few effective options after standard treatment fails. BI-1206 (anti-Fc?RIIB) reported triplet combination data in relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL) that compares favorably with recently approved regimens. We presented these results at ASCO and EHA and discussed them directly with the clinical community through two KOL events." - Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

EVENTS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

BioInvent revealed solid data for the BI-1808 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) combination (ASCO 2026):

24% confirmed ORR (including complete response) in heavily pretreated patients (n=25) with advanced ovarian cancer who received BI-1808 and KEYTRUDA - multiplying by three the historical KEYTRUDA single agent activity of 8% in KEYNOTE-100 (2019) (R)

24% confirmed ORR (including complete response) in heavily pretreated patients (n=25) with advanced ovarian cancer who received BI-1808 and KEYTRUDA - multiplying by three the historical KEYTRUDA single agent activity of 8% in KEYNOTE-100 (2019) (R) BI-1808 showcased strong activity and immune activation data as single agent and in combination with KEYTRUDA in advanced CTCL (EHA 2026)

BI-1206 triplet combination with rituximab and acalabrutinib achieved 83% response rate in refractory NHL with improved safety vs. standard of care (EHA 2026)

Two successful KOL events showcasing the positive ASCO and EHA data for BI-1808 and BI-1206

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE PERIOD

BI-1808 received FDA Fast Track Designation for the treatment of ovarian cancer

BioInvent's BI-1808 abstract from Modest to Meaningful in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer accepted for poster presentation at ESMO 2026

BioInvent published two scientific papers in peer-reviewed journals. One in Cancer Research: "Ligand-Blocking and Agonist Antibodies Targeting TNFR2 Employ Distinct Modes of Action to Induce Antitumor Immunity" and one in JECCR: Tailored Fc?R Blockade with BI-1206 and BI-1607 Enhances Cancer Antibody Therapies and Overcomes Resistance in Preclinical Models

(R)= Regulatory event

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Second quarter 2026

Net sales SEK 12.8 (198.1) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -122.9 (38.8) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -1.87 (0.59)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -112.0 (66.8) million.

January - June 2026

Net sales SEK 26.2 (220.2) million.

Profit/loss after tax SEK -242.1 (-77.8) million.

Profit/loss after tax per share before and after dilution SEK -3.68 (-1.18)

Cash flow from operating activities SEK -244.8 (-53.2) million.

Liquid funds and current investments as of June 30, 2026: SEK 340.8 (797.5) million.

The complete interim report is available for download below and on the company's website under Financial reports.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with drug candidates in ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological cancer. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new immune-modulatory candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, VP Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com



BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No.: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

This information is information that BioInvent International is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-08-27 08:00 CEST.