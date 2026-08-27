Ovzon AB: Ovzon Begins German Market Entry Through New Defense Partnerships

Ovzon is further expanding its European presence by establishing a German partner ecosystem with two of Germany's leading high-tech service providers, IABG Teleport and MBS, and will perform an initial test implementation with a German government customer. The development marks an important step in Ovzon's European growth and establishes the company in one of Europe's largest and most strategically important markets for space-enabled communications.

Through newly established partnership agreements with IABG Teleport and MBS, Ovzon has agreed on an initial order to perform an implementation with a German government customer, marking the company's first entry into Germany. The initial order entails testing of Ovzon's integrated satellite communications platform, combining Ovzon's unique satellite capabilities, advanced mobile satellite terminals, and dedicated customer support.

With the proprietary Ovzon On-Board Processor on the Ovzon 3 satellite, the company provides customers with state-of-the-art technology and capabilities that enable full control over the operational link.

"Establishing Ovzon in Germany is an important milestone in our focused European growth strategy. Germany is a significant market and a key part of the EU and NATO, with increasing requirements for secure and resilient mobile communications. We see considerable potential for our integrated SATCOM platform across multiple customer segments. Working with strong and established partners such as IABG Teleport and MBS provides us an excellent foundation to build from," says Jeanette Irekvist, Chief Commercial Officer of Ovzon.

"What makes this particularly important for us is that we are not entering Germany through one isolated opportunity. We are establishing relationships and a partner ecosystem that can support a broader market presence over time. That is how we want to build Ovzon's European business, combining differentiated capabilities with strong local partners and long-term customer relationships," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

About IABG Teleport

IABG Teleport provides reliable and secure data connectivity to governmental and institutional users worldwide. As a trusted satellite communications partner, IABG Teleport delivers mission critical services across GEO, MEO, and LEO satellite networks, ensuring resilient global coverage, operational flexibility, and the highest levels of availability. Governments and public sector organizations rely on IABG Teleport's proven expertise, highly secure ground infrastructure, and rigorous operational standards to support critical communications in demanding environments. With three decades of successful operations, IABG Teleport continues to enable sovereign, dependable, and future-ready satellite connectivity around the globe.

IABG Teleport is an IABG company and has its offices in Ottobrunn, Germany. For more information visit www.iabgteleport.de.

About MBS

MBS is an owner-managed mid-sized German space company operating globally. We operate full-scale responsive space missions and provide space-based applications as-a-service. With over 45 years of experience, we run ground segments in Germany and Europe, provide European launch capabilities and own satellites in orbit. Our focus is on ad-hoc capabilities for in-theater mission support, covering aspects such as mission critical communications, situational awareness and managed gateway services on a global scale. Our international government and industry customers trust MBS's quality, integrity and combat proven expertise.

For more information visit www.mb-satellite.com.

For further information please contact:

Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.