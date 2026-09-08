Ovzon AB: Ovzon Receives Renewal from the Italian Fire and Rescue Services

Ovzon has received a 12-month renewal for delivery of the company's SATCOM solutions to the Italian Fire and Rescue Services. The order value amounts to 4 MSEK (0.45 MUSD). The service will continue without interruption, effective immediately.

"We are honored by our customer's sustained trust in us to support their critical missions now for the fourth consecutive year. Our close collaboration has been instrumental in delivering consistent results, and we look forward to continue and expand this partnership," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

For further information please contact:

Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon

Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.