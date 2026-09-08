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WKN: A2JM5P | ISIN: SE0010948711 | Ticker-Symbol: OVZ
Tradegate
08.09.26 | 16:48
3,618 Euro
+2,90 % +0,102
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OVZON AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OVZON AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,6123,62016:58
3,6163,62216:59
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 15:30 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Ovzon AB: Ovzon Receives Renewal from the Italian Fire and Rescue Services

Ovzon has received a 12-month renewal for delivery of the company's SATCOM solutions to the Italian Fire and Rescue Services. The order value amounts to 4 MSEK (0.45 MUSD). The service will continue without interruption, effective immediately.

"We are honored by our customer's sustained trust in us to support their critical missions now for the fourth consecutive year. Our close collaboration has been instrumental in delivering consistent results, and we look forward to continue and expand this partnership," says Per Norén, CEO of Ovzon.

For further information please contact:
Per Norén, CEO, pno@ovzon.com, +46 73 070 56 47

About Ovzon
Ovzon offers world-leading integrated mobile satellite communications services, SATCOM-as-a-Service, to customers globally. The services combine high throughput satellite networks, mobile satellite terminals, gateway services, and dedicated customer support. Ovzon's offerings meet the growing demand for mission critical connectivity for customers with high performance, mobility and resiliency requirements such as Defense, National security and Public safety. On July 5, 2024, commercial service commenced on Ovzon's proprietary developed geostationary satellite Ovzon 3. Ovzon has offices in Stockholm, Sweden as well as Herndon, VA and Tampa, FL in the USA. Ovzon is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap. For more information, visit www.ovzon.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.