Enersense International Oyj: Enersense to build 75 kilometres of Estonia's transmission network using lower-emission aluminium, cutting conductor emissions by more than 60%

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | August 27, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

For the first time in the company's history, Enersense is building transmission infrastructure in central and south-western Estonia using lower-emission aluminium. The transmission line is important for the future Estlink 3 connection, as it will strengthen electricity transmission capacity between Finland and Estonia.

The conductors used in the transmission lines will be made from lower-emission aluminium, resulting in an estimated emissions reduction of approximately 16,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide, or 64 per cent compared with using conventional aluminium in conductors.

The Paide-Sindi 330/110 kV project is part of Elering's broader transmission network renewal programme, which aims to strengthen Estonia's electricity transmission network and enable the growth of renewable energy generation, particularly in Pärnu County. The upgraded transmission connection is also important for electricity transmission between Finland and the Baltic countries. The Paide-Sindi 330/110 kV connection is located between central and south-western Estonia.

In the project, Enersense will use more than 1,300 tonnes of aluminium conductors with a total length of nearly 1,000 kilometres. The project includes dismantling an ageing transmission line that has reached the end of its service life and constructing a new one.

Lower-emission aluminium is a new but growing solution in the market

According to the supplier, lower-emission aluminium currently accounts for approximately two per cent of its aluminium conductor production, but production has grown steadily since 2023.

"The use of lower-emission materials is one of the most concrete ways to reduce emissions from energy infrastructure construction. At Enersense we have previously piloted both lower-emission steel and lower-emission concrete. Aluminium is still relatively new for both us and the market, and we are very excited about this project," says Edi Valgemäe, Head of Estonia's High Voltage Business at Enersense.

The transmission line project using lower-emission aluminium supports Enersense's climate targets.

Enersense aims to reduce its total emissions by 40 per cent by 2035 compared with 2023 levels. The targets include a 63 per cent reduction in emissions from the company's own operations and a 38 per cent reduction in value chain emissions.

"More than 90 per cent of Enersense's emissions originate from purchased materials and services. Increasing the use of lower-emission materials is therefore a key part of achieving our climate targets," says Veli-Matti Sääski, Enersense's Head of Direct Materials Procurement.

Construction of the Paide-Sindi 330/110 kV transmission line will begin in January 2027, and the project is expected to be completed in August 2029.

Paide-Sindi project in a nutshell

Customer: Elering AS

Location: Estonia

Total conductor length: approximately 964 km

Total amount of conductors: approximately 1,317 tonnes

Emissions reduction: approximately 16,800 tCO2

Carbon footprint of the aluminium: 64% lower than with conventional aluminium conductors

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,500 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

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HVL line, illustrative picture