Enersense International Oyj: Enersense signs operation and maintenance agreements for Alight's solar park in Eurajoki

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | September 04, 2026 at 09:00:00 EEST

Enersense has signed agreements with Alight Ukko Oy for the operations and maintenance (O&M) of a solar power plant and its associated substation located in Luvia, Eurajoki, Finland. The agreements cover the comprehensive operation and maintenance of the solar power plant as well as operational management, fault response, inspection, and maintenance services for the substation.

The solar park in Eurajoki is one of the largest solar parks in Finland. With a capacity of 101 megawatts and annual production of approximately 100 gigawatt-hours, it generates enough electricity to meet the annual consumption of around 20,000 households. The solar park was commissioned and inaugurated in September 2026.

The agreement strengthens Enersense's position in condition-based maintenance services for renewable energy. With its digital solutions and on-time maintenance, Enersense improves power plant's efficiency and lengthens solar panels' lifetime.

Solar power plant monitored from Enersense's control centre

The solar power plant is monitored around the clock from Enersense's control centre. Through monitoring, deviations and alarms are detected quickly, after which Enersense coordinates the required work on site. Continuous monitoring supports the safe operation of the plant, high availability, and efficient energy production. In addition, the plant's long-term operation and maintenance create ongoing work opportunities for local service providers and professionals in the region.

"We are grateful to our customer Alight for their trust. The agreement reflects Enersense's growing role as a lifecycle partner for renewable energy infrastructure. As the solar power capacity in the electricity system continues to grow, the importance of reliable maintenance in ensuring production availability and grid stability also becomes increasingly significant," says Antti Vainionpää, Head of Maintenance & Services at Enersense.

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,500 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

Image Attachments

Solar power plant, illustrative image