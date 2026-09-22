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EI

WKN: A2JK6B | ISIN: FI4000301585 | Ticker-Symbol: 42U
Frankfurt
22.09.26 | 09:55
4,720 Euro
-2,68 % -0,130
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4,7505,34010:21
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.09.2026 08:15 Uhr
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Enersense International Oyj: Enersense selected to maintain Fingrid's substations in Lapland

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | September 22, 2026 at 09:15:00 EEST

Enersense and Finland's transmission system operator Fingrid have signed an agreement for substation maintenance services in the Lapland region. The substations will be maintained from Enersense's Rovaniemi office, with the northernmost site located in Utsjoki.

The substation maintenance services agreement covers inspections of eighteen substations across Lapland, maintenance of physical high-voltage equipment such as transformers, circuit breakers and disconnectors, as well as other servicing and maintenance activities within the substation areas.

"The reliability of substations is critical to the dependability of the entire electricity network in Lapland. Careful maintenance helps prevent faults and ensures a secure power supply even in demanding weather conditions," says Antti Vainionpää, Head of Maintenance at Enersense.

Northernmost substation located in Utsjoki

The northernmost substation covered by the agreement is located in Utsjoki, Finland's northernmost municipality.

According to Vainionpää, Enersense's local office in Rovaniemi supports the delivery of the maintenance services in the region.

"It is a significant advantage that our employees have a local base in Lapland. With this new agreement, we were also able to recruit two additional employees to the region. We are very grateful to Fingrid for their trust in Enersense's expertise," says Vainionpää.

Enersense already provides substation maintenance services for the transmission grid in four regions in Finland: Southeast Finland, Southwest Finland, South Ostrobothnia and Central Ostrobothnia. The newly signed substation maintenance services agreement for the Lapland region is valid until the end of 2027 and is valued at approximately EUR 1.2 million.

The agreement will be recorded in the order backlog of Enersense's Power business unit for the third quarter of 2026.

About us
Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,500 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

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Substation, illustrative picture

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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